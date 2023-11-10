Despite Threats, Soludo Demolishes Popular Shrine to Pave Way for Ekwulobia Flyover

By Izunna Okafor, Awka

In a bold move, the Anambra State Government has dismantled the revered Olulu Eke Deity (also known as Ururu Eke Deity) in Ekwulobia, Aguata Local Government Area, to pave the way for the construction of a new flyover at the town’s roundabouts.

Despite facing resistance from worshippers of the deity, Governor Soludo fulfilled his earlier threat to remove the deity.

The Udo Olulu Eke deity, held in high regard in Ekwulobia and the surrounding Aguata area, prompted objections from the Chief priest, Okenye (the Ancient One), who questioned the government’s authority over the sacred site.

Despite warnings about potential repercussions, the shrine was demolished as part of the government’s development agenda for the Ekwulobia flyover.

The demolition, captured in a viral video, saw the caterpillar driver respectfully drop kola nuts as a sign of homage before dismantling the shrine.

While some opposed the removal of the deity, Governor Soludo emphasized the greater benefits the flyover would bring to the town.

Soludo, undeterred by opposition, stated that prioritizing development over ancient shrines would ultimately benefit the people.

Unlike previous administrations, Soludo took a stand against the Olulu Eke shrine, urging unity among denominations to combat what he described as the “fastest growing religion” — idolatry — in the state.

Asserting Anambra as God’s own state, Soludo called for collective efforts to reclaim the state from criminal elements, emphasizing the need to stand together against challenges.