Bauchi gov bags NITDA Award as most digitally compliant

N/East
From Mohammed Nasir Shuaibu BAUCHI

Governor Bala Mohammed of Bauchi state has assured that his administration is committed towards fostering an environment that encourages innovation, empowers entrepreneurs in a move to give opportunity to citizens to participate in the digital economy.

Governor Mohammed who was Ably represented by the deputy governor Mohammed Auwal Jatau at the occasion “Digital Nigeria 2023 Dinner Award” organized by the National Information Technology Development Agency (NITDA) held at International Conference Centre, Abuja.

While receiving the award on behalf of Governor Bala Mohammed as “Most Digitally Compliant Award” says that the commitment of the adminstration to digitization of government’s activities has been unwavering.

Auwal Jatau revealed that, over the years, Bauchi has made significant strides in leveraging technology to improve the lives of citizens and enhance efficiency of government operations as the state had always recognized the role of technology in driving sustainable development.

He said the state government’s digital transformation efforts have been aimed at enhancing service delivery and transparency in government operations, creating job opportunities for youth, promoting e-commerce and entrepreneurship, and improving access to quality education and healthcare.

“I want to share with you some of the ongoing efforts of the Governor towards achieving our digital transformation agenda, which includes utilisation of our official website and email addresses for official correspondences, training of civil servants on IC3 Digital Literacy and certification course, hosting of Nigeria Computer Society International Conference 2023 which is the first of its kind in our dear state.”

The Deputy Governor said in line with Digital Nigeria policy for employment opportunities, the state government in its 2024 proposed budget, has earmarked the sum of 100 million naira under our Bauchi Start-up project for the engagement of talented youth who will be given opportunity on computer programming and artificial intelligence to showcase their talents.

Auwal Jatau then assured ICT partners that Bauchi State Government remains unwavering in its commitment to digitization and is working to consolidate on achievements in addition to seeking innovative approaches towards creating a sustainable digital ecosystem in Bauchi state.

