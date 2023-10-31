Niger Bridge Not on Fire — Anambra Fire Chief Debunks False Alarm

By Izunna Okafor, Awka

In the wake of widespread speculation and alarming social media videos suggesting that the Niger Bridge was ablaze, the Anambra State Fire Chief, Engr. Martins Agbili, emphatically asserted that the bridge remained untouched by fire.

Recall that the social media had been inundated with reports and video clips purporting to show the Niger Bridge engulfed in flames.

However, in a brief video message obtained by this reporter, Izunna Okafor; Engr. Agbili categorically refuted these claims and labeled them as false.

He, however, clarified that there was indeed a fire incident on the Niger Bridge, caused by a head-on collision between two vehicles at approximately 8:30 p.m. on the same day (Tuesday).

Nevertheless, he explained that the State Fire Service acted swiftly to contain the flames, and that as at 9.pm, the fire had already been extinguished. He hence wondered how people would keep on circulating messages that are not true about the incident.

Expressing his bewilderment at the circulation of such misleading information, he cautioned against disseminating false content that not only misinforms but also fosters unnecessary panic among the populace.

In an effort to dispel concerns, the Anambra Fire Chief encouraged the public to disregard such fabricated reports and carry on with their daily routines without fear or apprehension.

Furthermore, he underscored the importance of fire prevention, reminding residents that while fire can kill, it can also be averted with proper precautions, hence, urging everyone to take the necessary measures to avert and prevent fire outbreaks at every point in time, especially in this dry season.