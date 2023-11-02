Anambra Sex Workers Hail Soludo on Road Construction

By Izunna Okafor, Awka

Commercial sex workers in Anambra State have commended the State Governor, Prof. Charles Chukwuma Soludo for his beat in infrastructural developments in the State, especially in the area of road construction.

The sex workers gave the commendation while interacting at one of their spots, along Abakaliki Street in Awka, the State capital.

This reporter, Izunna Okafor, who was privileged to listen to their discussion at the ever-busy street on Wednesday night, gathered that the commendation was specifically in reaction to the stone base laying that commenced on the UNIZIK Junction — Okpuno Road in Awka.

Recall that Anambra State government had, some months ago, begun construction and dualization of the UNIZIK Junction — Okpuno Road, which had previously been in a deplorable state and characterized by snarl-up, before government’s intervention.

As work advances, it was observed that laying of 150mm-inch stone base on the six-kilometer double lane road commenced on Wednesday, with an outpour of commendations oozing from different corners.

It was in the spirit of the commendation that the sex workers in the State who frequent and do their business in the area also extolled the Governor in their discussion, after having seen the work advancing to the next level.

Speaking with her colleagues while waiting for patronizers at a beer parlour close to their spots on Wednesday night, one of the sex workers, popularly known as Ann, said the Governor the outlook of the street had changed.

“Nna omor I see say things don dey change here ooo, everywhere don clear. E be like say the man don increase the speed of the work. I see say him do begin dey tar the road self. Omor no be small thing, before you know am, here go be like London. The man dey try shàá, the man dey try!” she said, while puffing some chunk of smoke into the air.

“No, serious the man dey try well well, I dey even reason say the road go ready before December, at least make person see better ground do December work jare; nah dat one be my concern abeg,” another sex worker identified as Julie contributed during the lively interaction.

“But omor my anger with the man be say him come demolish our shanty. The thing been still dey vex me since that. The man dey try for Anambra shàá, but that singular act still dey vex me. I even hear say him give some youths N2.bn recently last week abe nah last two weeks self. Although me no see my own collect ooo, abe we no follow for youths?” Mma said in her own contribution.

The sex workers, who encouraged the Governor to continue with his good works, further expressed optimism that the road would favour their business when completed, even as speculations abound that they may increase their service charge by Christmas.