Your Loyalty Is To Rivers People, Monarchs Back Gov Fubara

Traditional rulers, Ijaw elders and groups have called for a peaceful and amicable settlement of the political crisis in Rivers State which led to change in the State House of Assembly leadership and threat of alleged impeachment against Governor Siminalayi Fubara.

Chairman of the Bayelsa State Traditional Rulers Council and Ibenanaowei of Ekpetiama Kingdom in Yenagoa Local government area, His Royal Majesty King Bubaraye Dakolo, the Second Vice President of the Ijaw National Congress (INC), Chief Nengi James and Ijaw groups including the Citizens for the Sustainable Development of the Niger Delta (CSDND) and Ijaw National Development Group (INDG) also known as the Ijaw People’s Assembly (IPA) have agreed that the warring factions in the crisis must come to an amicable and peaceful agreement for the sake of the people of the state.

The CSDND through its National Coordinator, Chief James Okpara, said, “It is too early for political actors to engage in a show of strength and ego clash that will throw the state into chaos.”

He called on elders and political leaders from the state including the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory, Chief Nyesom Wike, to intervene to put an immediate end to the crisis rocking the state.

The INDG also known as the Ijaw People’s Assembly (IPA) also called on political actors in the state to consider the people before taking any action against the elected governor of the state.

The Chairman of Bayelsa State Traditional Rulers Council and Ibenanaowei of Ekpetiama Kingdom in Yenagoa LG, King Bubaraye Dakolo, called on the warring factions to sheath their swords in the interest of the people.

He said, “The warring parties should sheath their swords, that is what they need to do. I think when a fight like this is happening, everyone should know that they are there to serve the people. And service to the people is paramount.

“It doesn’t matter what oath you take or what agreement you had with individuals or groups. As long as those agreements are not to serve the people, it’s illegal.”

“So the governor or whoever that is wrestling with him must know that the people of Rivers State come first before any individual so the service and the direction of this settlements must be victorious, maximum service of the people of Rivers State. The governor of Rivers State must ensure that the state is peaceful and in fact, he does what will bring service to the people.

“The governor should be loyal to the people of Rivers State; that is what he is there to do. Like I said earlier, it doesn’t matter what oath he took or agreements he had, so long as those agreements do not maximise serve the people of river state.”

He called on President Bola Tinubu to prevail on the Nigerian police and other security agencies to do the right thing in the state, saying, “Mr president should tell the law enforcement agencies to follow the rules that are their responsibilities”.

“For instance, why should the police shoot at a governor instead of giving the needed constitutional protection? Mr president must call the IG and other persons responsible for the law and order and warn them that this is a new era.”

Also speaking, the Second Vice President of INC, Chief Nengi James also called on Rivers people to be calm and support Governor Fubara.

He said, “The governor is not doing bad or good, he just came into power. He has started his blueprint; he has started his developmental agenda and is going on. He is not in rancour with Rivers people. We want both parties to dry their gunpowder and Rivers State cannot be among those states where they will declare a state of emergency.”

“We want a situation where Rivers people should be living with their eyes closed. And I want to call on the security agencies that anytime there is a security issue, they should maintain neutrality. The people should support to rule of law in the state. And I want to support our leader always, Governor and Senator Edwin Clark. And all Ijaw people will be with him and support him.”