247ureporter, Izunna Okafor, Emerges 2nd Runner Up in 2023 Chinyere Okunna Award for Ethical Journalism

Anambra-born journalist and author, Izunna Okafor, has emerged the third runner-up in the 2023 Prof. Chinyere Stella Okunna Prize for Ethical Journalism, organised by the Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ).

Okafor, an investigative journalist, was announced the second runner-up of the prize at the grand finale of this year’s Press Week of the state council of the NUJ held at Godwin Ezeemo International Press Centre, Awka, on Thursday.

His entry, ‘Banishment of Woman with Masquerade in Anambra: The Story Behind the Story’ was adjudged the second runner-up by the award committee headed by the Managing Director and Editor-In-Chief of the defunct Anambra State Newspapers and Printing Corporation, Chief Chuka Nnabuife.

Nnabuife also announced Obinna Odogwu of The Sun Newspaper and David Eleke of the ThisDay Newspaper as the winner and the first runner-up respectively.

This is even as the traditional ruler of Ogidi kingdom, Igwe Alex Onyido, was decorated as the 2023 NUJ Man of the Year. He took after the Deputy Managing Director of Zenith Bank Plc, Dr Adaora Umeoji, who won the award in 2022.

Onyido, a pharmacist, defeated other nominees to emerge the winner of the award after a very rigorous selection process.

Odogwu’s latest honour comes a few years after he won the Future Writer of the Year award in a very tough nationwide contest organised by Promasidor Nigeria Ltd. He was bestowed with the award at the prestigious Eko Hotel and Suites, Victoria Island, Lagos in 2014.

The investigative journalist thanked God for blessing his hard work with that special honour and also commended the NUJ for that beautiful initiative.

He equally commended Prof. Okunna, the first female professor of Mass Communication in sub-Saharan Africa, for endowing the award aimed at promoting ethical journalism and encouraging hard work in the media industry.

National Chairman of the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA), Hon. Barr. Sly Ezeokenwa, in his keynote address, urged journalists to be objective in their reportage at all times.

Ezeokenwa, a lawyer, who spoke on the theme: Pragmatic Media Practice as an Antidote to Sustainable Development in a Distressed Economy: A Focus on Anambra State, said that “pragmatic media practice is characterised by its emphasis on practical solutions, stakeholder engagement and long-term impact.”

Chairman of the occasion, Prof. Chinyere Okunna and Chairman of the NUJ in the state, Dr Odogwu Emeka Odogwu, in their separate remarks commended journalists in the state for always doing jobs well.

The event was attended by the National President of the NUJ, Chief Chris Isiguzo, represented by the Vice President (South East), Sir Emmanuel Ifesinachi; Chief Judge of Anambra State, Hon. Justice Onochie Anyachebelu; and the state chairman of APGA, Chief Ifeatu Obi-Okoye.

Others are the Speaker of the Anambra State House of Assembly, Somtochukwu Udeze, represented by the member representing Dunukofia Constituency, Chuks Azotani, and Dr Adaora Umeoji represented by the DGM of Zenith Bank, Princess Nkiru Okolo, among others.