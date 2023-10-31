Igwebuike Old Boys Association Hold 2023 Biennial Convention in Awka, Commissions New Project in Alma Mater

By Izunna Okafor, Awka

It was a memorable reunion and moment of worthy recognition, as old students of Igwebuike Grammar School, Awka, under the umbrella of Igwebuike Grammar School Old Boys Association of Nigeria, held their 2023 Convention.

Established in 1958, Igwebuike Grammar School has evolved over the past 65 years to become one of Nigeria’s premier secondary schools, renowned for its academic and sporting achievements.

The 2023 Igwebuike Grammar School Old Boys Association Convention in Awka not only celebrated this rich history but also showcased the commitment of its alumni to giving back to their alma mater. With a legacy dating back to 1975, the association has transitioned from promoting camaraderie among former students to actively supporting the school through various projects, including construction of ultra-modern gate in the school, donation of musical equipments and notebook computers for the students, among other things.

This year’s convention, which featured sports competition between the alumni, also featured the commissioning of renovated fully-furnished Administrative Block in the the school, as well as the re-election of Sir Nnamdi Nwobu as National President of the Association, underscoring the association’s dedication to its mission of nurturing their school’s legacy.

Commissioning the Administrative Building Commissioner for Education, Prof. Ngozi Chuma-Udeh described it as parts of support and complementary activities to the drive of Governor Chukwuma Soludo in transforming Anambra State’s public schools to smart schools. She reiterated that Soludo’s commitment to the transformation project of public schools to smart schools is unshakable, stating that the project would take off.

The Commissioner expressed the appreciation of Anambra State Government to the Old Boys Association for coming to the assistance of the State, appreciating them for all their developmental works in the school, including their efforts to help in transforming the school and boosting teaching and learning in the institution.

She also commended the school Principal, Mr. Jovita Arazu, the staff and students of the school for doing the State proud in various outings, promising that the school would receive her fair share in Governor Soludo’s project of turning public schools to smart schools.

Speaking at the event, the re-elected National President of the Association, Sir Nwobu recalled that the IGS Old Boys Association came into existence in 1975 primarily to promote good relationship among the ex-students. He noted that the present crop of executives and members have changed the narrative to include helping the alma mater and, by extension, pull everyone together.

According to him, the founding fathers established the school, not minding that while they planted the trees, they might not be around to eat the fruits. He further said the present generation of Old Boys were already eating the fruits and hoped to plant their own trees that generations to come would eat.

Sir Nwobu, who reeled out the numerous achievements recorded by the Association under his watch, appreciated the members for their support and solidarity, while also encouraging them to sustain the good work.

In his Keynote Speech, Dr. Charles Kanayo Agunobi of the Nations Medical Clinic Duluth, Georgia, USA, who spoke on the theme of the event “Looking Back to See Ahead” said the socioeconomic challenges bedeviling Nigeria is as a result of the failure to study and learn from the mistake of the past, as well as failure to hold the leaders accountable since yesteryears.

While commending the Old Boys Association for keeping up the school’s legacy of excellence, Dr. Agunobi, represented by Prof. Ken Nwuba, further advised the Association to develop a strategic plan for the school and lay a bridge for the future in the shape of programmes that better equip students with skills to meet the present-day demands of a technology-driven economy.

“This is a time when we must protect the well-being of the future generations by providing them the relevant material, moral, and spiritual support in order that they can blossom and undo the mistakes of the past,” he said.

Earlier in his address, the Chairman of the 2023 Alumni National Convention, Chief Joebundus Anyakwo, who gave a background of the association and its achievements, encouraged the leadership and the members to continue doing more in their efforts in placing the school on the national and global maps.

Others who spoke at the event event include the Chairman of the Convention Planning Committee; the National Treasurer of the Association, Chief Anayo Dilibe; Chairman of the Sports Committee, Chief Paul Obiakor; the Dean/Provost, College of Law, Novena University, Delta State, Prof. Theodore Okonkwo; the National Secretary, Ndu Chris Nwanna, among others.

The event, which was heralded with a football match among the Old Boys, also featured recognition of some individuals, as well as presentation of awards to some deserving members of the Association for their contribution towards the progress of the group.

Photos: