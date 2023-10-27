“We Have No Donkey Meats In Imo” – Livestock Commissioner, Denies Alleged Diversion Of Anthrax Vaccination Funds

By Joshua Chibuzo Andrew | Owerri

The Imo State Government have debunked the news about the purported selling of Donkey Meats in the State Markets.

Reacting to the news, Imo Ministry of Livestock Development through it’s Commissioner Mgbeahuruike Tony, revealed that there is no Donkey meats in Imo as earlier published in the media platforms.

The Commissioner, made this known on Wednesday, when visited by newsmen in Imo State Secretariat, Owerri.

According to him; “The attention of the office of the Honourable Commissioner for Livestock Development has been drawn to the above captioned article published by the Starpost Express Newspaper, an Owerri based tabloid and Vanguard newspaper.

“Characteristic of poor journalism, the right of reply which is an important ethical principle in journalism was ignored by the Starpost Express and Vanguard Newspers.

If Starpost Express and Vanguard Newspers were honest to themselves, they would have ensured that the Hounorable Commissioner for Livestock had the opportunity to respond to any allegations or claims that are made against him.This would have given the Commissioner the chance to provide his side of the story and ensure that the public gets a fair and balanced view of the situation.

“The truth of matter is that the allegations therein were all false, biased, inaccurate, and manufactured to injure the reputation of the Honourable Commissioner and by extension the Ministry of Livestock Development, Imo State.

“For these reasons, it is important for journalists to always uphold ethical principle.

First of all, the anthrax vaccination exercise was composed of 6 teams of 7-10 persons per team.Two teams per Senatorial zone. Each team visits one LGA per day and in the event that the LGA is not properly covered in the visit, the team repeats the visit the next day.

“Commissioner for Livestock Development is not solely in charge of the vaccination program. It was strictly a team work. Other members of the teams are members of Nigerian Veterinary Medical Association NVMA. This is because this exercise is purely a professional assignment, necessitating the engagement of the services of NVMA members as the ministry has a limited number of veterinary doctors.

“As at the time of writing this refuttal, the teams have covered 26 LGAs except one local government, and the pictorial evidence of their work are available for all to see. The vaccine was procured from the National Veterinary Research Institute Vom, Plateau State and through a contact supplied by our director of Veterinary Services.

“The Ministry bought 60,000 doses of the vaccine and have currently vaccinated well over 8,000 animals, including cattle, sheep and goat. The records on the number of animals vaccinated each day are available.

“All procurements were carried out exclusively by the team after a thorough market survey had been made, then one person in the team is deligated to get the item. Every member of the organizing team procured one item or the other. The only role of the Commissioner is to give approval as the executive Head of the Ministry.

“In terms of remuneration, both the senior veterinary officers in the ministry and other participants were paid on daily bases with extra payments made available for protective boots used in the work. The entire package was sustainable, while additional completion payments is in the offing.

“The critical stakeholders and beneficiaries of the exercise, were so happy and praised the governor for such gesture which according them is first in history.

“The Starpost Express and Vanguard Newspapers claimed there are donkey meats in the markets of Imo State. This is pure fallacy and unfounded as no donkey exist either as live animal or slaughtered one.

The writer should be bold to report to the ministry and take us to the butcher and the abattoir where such animal is slaughtered as no such animal is slaughtered in all the abattoirs where we carry out meat inspection on daily basis”