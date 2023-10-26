Nnewi South TC Chairman Hosts APGA Women, Says APGA, Soludo’s Administration Gender Sensitive

By Izunna Okafor, Awka

It was a show of solidarity and moment of fruitful deliberation as the women leadership of the All Progressive Grand Alliance (APGA) in Anambra State paid a working visited to the Transition Committee Chairman for Nnewi South Local Government Council, Hon. Ikenna Aniagboso.

The visit, led by Hon. Esther Onyekesi, the State Women Leader of APGA, not only served as an opportunity for the women’s leadership to familiarize themselves with the local party leadership but also as a platform to engage in discussions regarding the essential role of women within the party and the future prospects of APGA.

Receiving the delegation in his office in Ukpor, Nnewi South Local Government Headquarters, Hon. Aniagboso extended his appreciation to the State Women Leader for her efforts in sensitizing and interacting with women leaders at the grassroots level. He commended Hon. Esther Onyekesi’s exceptional leadership skills, acknowledging her profound understanding of grassroots dynamics. He emphasized that her visit came at a crucial moment as the party’s new leadership in the state was beginning to take shape, particularly within the women’s bloc.

Hon. Aniagboso took the opportunity to shed light on the remarkable achievements of the present administration of Governor Chukwuma Soludo in a relatively short period, which he described as unparalleled since the establishment of the state.

According to him, some of the Governor’s achievements, which also benefit the grassroots women in the State, include the recruitment of over 5000 teachers, the distribution of more than one million palm and coconut seedlings to rural communities, free education up to JSS 3 in government-owned schools, free medical services for expectant women, free cervical cancer screening, and the training of over 5000 youths in various skills across the state. Road construction and other infrastructural projects were also acknowledged.

While commending Governor Soludo for exceeding the lofty expectations of Anambra’s residents, Hon. Aniagboso encouraged the women leaders to continue to spread the message of the Governor’s works down to the grassroots; urging them to be Soludo’s apostles and ambassadors in their various localities.

Re-emphasizing the significance of women’s contributions to the party, the TC Chairman also commended the vital role that women play in the political landscape, even as he reiterated the party’s commitment to promoting gender equality and inclusivity within its ranks.

Earlier speaking, the APGA State Women Leader, Hon. Onyekesi harped on the significance of establishing robust women’s structures within their respective wards. She urged the women leaders to keep Governor Soludo’s achievements at the forefront of their conversations, while also highlighting the positive impact of his administration on the lives of Anambra residents.

She commended the warm reception by the Chairman and highlighted the importance of women’s active involvement in the political processes.

Onyekesi further emphasized the need for more women to participate in leadership roles and decision-making within APGA, underscoring the party’s dedication to empowering women in Anambra State.

The gathering was attended by a host of other influential stakeholders and stalwarts of the party in Nnewi South, underscoring the widespread support and engagement within the party at the local level.