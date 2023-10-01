Release Nnamdi Kanu with Nigeria’s 63th independence anniversary, Ohanaeze Ndigbo tells Tinubu

By Chuks Eke

As Nigerians celebrated her 63rd Independent anniversary yesterday, the apex Igbo Socio-cultural Organization, Ohaneze Ndigbo, has called on President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, to use the joy of the celebration to released the detained leader of the Indigenous Peoples of Biafra IPOB, Mazi Nnamdi Kanu from the DSS detention unconditionally.

The body said the release of Kanu would help curb the trending insecurity in the country, especially, in the South East region.

The call was made by the National Vice President of the organisation, Chief Demian Ogene-Okeke, while speaking to newsmen on phone, in reaction to President Tinubu’s 63rd Independence Broadcast where he vowed to tackle the scourges of poverty, criminality and terrorism as he steers the ship of state in the next four years.

Reacting further on the statement, Chief Ogene-Okeke, assured the President that the release of the IPOB leader, soils be added as a success story to his administration in the fight against injustice and Insecurity in the country.

According to him, “the embattled IPOB leader should be released to us, we will keep him in one of the south east state government houses so that whenever his attention is needed, he will be produced as fast as possible”.

“The continue keeping of the man in detention has lead to loss of many innocent lives in Igbo land. And the threat to harmless Igbo youths is still ongoing. Nigerians are boiling more and more on daily basis”.

“Nigerians are yearning to see their country, where equity, justice, oneness, unity, freedom of association and worship will come to play. We want rule of law to strive in the country”.

“We want a practical change, where the prices of petroleum products, food items and Dollar would be cut down. To think of it, the anniversary need not to be celebrated amidst the Nigerian Labour Congress, NLC’s planned nnationwide strike”.

“Celebrating the day when angry Nigerians are planning to embark on a salvation movement is a waste of National resources and time. There is no need celebrating the day, when everyone in the country is running heltter skelter to stuck in food ahead of the planned strike”.

“NLC is not going on strike for fun sake but to let the entire World know what the common Nigerians are going through in the hands of those they elected to govern them”.

“Chief Ogene-Okeke while enjoining everyone, rich or poor to be very careful with their spending, coupled with the insecurity, high currency rate, unemployment and other socio-economic challenges befallng the country, appealed to the Federal Government to be serious with the ongoing negotiation with the Labour Union before the slated day.

He also appealed to well-to-do Nigerians and Civil Society Organisations to join hands with the Federal Government to beg the labour union to shelve their plans for the good of all.