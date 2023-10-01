BUA slashes cement price to N3,500 per bag

BUA Cement Plc has reviewed down the price of the company’s cement to N3,500, effective from Oct. 2.

The company’s management made the disclosure via a statement on Sunday in Lagos.

It said the reduction in cement price was to spur development in the building materials and infrastructure sectors.

According to the statement, the gesture is to allow Nigerians to enjoy the benefits of the price reduction before the completion of its plants.

“As per the commitment made to reduce prices and following a periodic review of our operations for efficiency, the management of BUA Cement Plc wishes to announce and inform our esteemed customers, stakeholders, and the public that effective October 2, 2023, we have decided to bring the price reduction forward.

“As a result, BUA Cement would now be sold at an ex-factory price of 3,500 Naira per bag so that Nigerians can begin to enjoy the benefits of the price reduction before the completion of our plants.

“Upon completion of the ongoing construction of our new plants, which would increase our production volumes to 17million metric tonnes per annum, BUA Cement intends to review these prices further in line with our earlier pronouncements by the first quarter of 2024.

“All pending, undelivered orders which had been paid for at the old prices will be reviewed downwards to N3500/bag in line with the new pricing from October 2, 2023.

“Our licensed dealers are also enjoined to ensure that end-users benefit from this reduction in ex-factory prices as we will monitor field sales to ensure compliance,” the company said.