PDP Uncovers Alleged Plot To Compromise Imo Governorship Poll, Governor Uzodimma, REC, Sylvia Agu, Onyeka, Others Fingered

The Peoples Democratic Party PDP in Imo State have accused governor Hope Uzodimma and the Resident Electoral Commissioner, Prof. Sylvia Agu and other INEC officials in Ebonyi, Imo of Plotting to compromise the off-cycle governorship poll to the favour of the Ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).

This was made known to 247 in a press release signed by the PDP Governorship Election Campaign Spokesperson In Imo, Ikenna Onuoha on Wednesday, Oct 25.

The party statement read in full;

“We’ve Intercepted Credible Information that Uzodinma, Sylvia, Onyeka Perfecting Plot to Manipulate the 2023 Imo Guber election

“Credible information confirms that the result of the upcoming Governorship election in Imo state may have been written, kept secret and awaiting to be smuggled into INEC BVAS and IREV by known election riggers.

“The Information obtained on good authority indicates that the criminal plot was designed to favour the candidate of the All Progressives Congress in the November 11 Governorship election, Hope Uzodinma. Our investigation also revealed that the Resident Electoral Commissioner in Ebonyi State, Onyeka Pauline Ugochi, in conivance with her Imo state counterpart, Prof Sylvia Agu are allegedly working hand in glove to perpetuate the illegality.

“It is also imperative to inform the general public that the same information obtained revealed that these “coup plotters” in the state have negotiated for $4 million (dollars) to be able to carry out the dastardly act. Our message to them is very simple; that such illegality will never take place, as we are set to do everything possible within the ambit of the law to frustrate this onslaught against Imo people.

“Our campaign council is putting the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) on notice and advise everyone involved in this criminal plot to retrace his/her steps aimed at creating unnecessary panic in the state less than three weeks to the Governorship election. We are worried that following this revelation and what played out in the last general elections, it is becoming obvious that INEC under Sylvia Agu can not be trusted to conduct a free, fair and credible election in the state.

“Further investigations revealed that a second plan being hatched by Prof. Sylvia Agu, Onyeka Pauline Ugochi and Hope Uzodinma was the appointment of one Emma Uzoka, an indigene of Imo state and a one-time Chairman of Imo State Independent Electoral Commission (ISIEC) as a critical stakeholder in the forthcoming election, who will thereafter help them to perpetrate their plot.

“Presently, this serious discovery is causing anxiety in the state, how the head of INEC ICT in Ebonyi State could abandon her duties and relocate to Imo state Government House on alleged invitation by Hope Uzodinma to work closely with other APC leaders in the state to rig the November election.

“Ordinarily, Emma Uzoka, being an Imo indigene from Oguta local government area and former appointee of Hope Uzodinma should not have any business with the upcoming election. This is because, there is no way he will not work for the victory of his former boss who also recommended him for the current position.

“As a responsible and responsive campaign organization, we are using this medium to warn the INEC Resident Electoral Commissioner for Ebonyi State, Onyeka Pauline Ugochi to steer clear of Imo state and stop allowing herself to be used by Uzodinma, Sylvia Agu and their co-conspirators to undermine the wishes of Imo citizens for a credible poll. It is also worthy to note that these supposed INEC Officials have been accused severally of aiding and abetting electoral fraud during previous elections.

“In view of this revelation, we are calling on the Chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission, Prof Mamood Yakubu, the Inspector General of Police, Director of State Service and other relevant security agencies across the country to investigate this allegation thoroughly, and bring those involved in this would be national embarrassment to book.”