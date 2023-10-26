Alleged Sabotage : Students Pass Vote Of No Confidence On FUTO Vice- Chancellor, Others

By Joshua Chibuzo Andrew | Owerri

Some Concerned Students of the Federal University of Technology Owerri (FUTO) have accused the management of the institution of frustrating their future by not releasing Student’s academic results as at when due.

The students who strongly pleaded anonymity, told Journalists that they are suffering in silence, following the constant withholding of their results, which according to them have affected their future dreams and aspirations.

They also accused the present leadership and the management of the FUTO of destroying the laid down policies which tops the institution as one of the best under the able leadership of the late Vice Chancellor, Prof Celestine Onwuliri.

The deeply worried students however noted that their bright futures are being ruined by the inability of the institution to release their resit results for more than one year now, however pointed out that they are being pushed into social vices gradually, adding that they now derived comfort from drinking alcohol and smoking of weeds.

” Today majority of FUTO Students now suffer in silence, we are suffering frustration in the hands of our VC, DVCs, Deans, Registrar and HODs, just because of our results.

“Why would it take too long to release and paste resit results? While others are being mobilized for NYSC, we were abandoned here to roam around the institution, you can see what we are passing through.” One of the students stated.

“FUTO is now the University where results are not pasted for students to see and know their academic fate, rather course Reps disseminates information about the results to their co-students in total secrecy.

” How can FUTO allow students with carryover to go for Industrial Training (IT) knowing fully well the outcome and possible effects, unknown to the students till the last lap of the final examinations as they came back from IT. This will automatically earn the student extra year to clear the carryover.

” It very unfortunate and heartbreaking that when a student finally write the carryover examination(s), it will take another one year for the results to be released by the school, with these heartless attitude on students.

Frustration sets in because the vice chancellor and her team failed to do the needful for us who are waiting for our results so that we can be mobilized for NYSC.

“This practice was not obtainable during the tenure of the Late Prof Celestine Onwuliri, we, the hopeful undergraduates gained admission into the University with high hopes, and to add values to our lives, only to watch our promising future shattering with the deliberate withholding of our resit results.

Our correspondent reliably gathered that these students that had withheld results challenges usual hang around the institution, roam from one faculty to another while waiting for the release of their results which according to reports is a far shot.

Newsmen were reliably informed that FUTO Senate usual sits and approve the release of academic results including resits.

According to an academic staff of the institution who pleaded anonymity, “FUTO senate sits once in 6-months, not for students welfare but for their selfish interests because how do one explain why it takes close to two years to release results of the institution?”

The current Vice Chancellor, Nnenna Oti has not shown much Commitment to Student’s welfare. Most of the students who roam around the institution waiting for their resit results are now seeing themselves as failure which is too dangerous because without results, there will be no Youth Service and no job”.

“The current Vice Chancellor should for the collective interest of the institution develop trust and confidence on those working with her so that in her absence, issues concerning Student’s welfare and development of the institution can be carried out by any of the Deputy Vice Chancellors”.

Further investigations revealed that a particular female Course adviser in FUTO has continued to sabotaged the little efforts of the institution by being constant absent from duty.

According to a Non academic staff who also strongly pleaded anonymity,

“This particular woman hardly stay in her office inorder to work on students results yet the management of the institution has no mechanism yet to checkmate the attitude of such staff. The female staff in question finds it difficult to work on students results, but only good in collecting her salaries. It’s either

she is sick or her child, when she eventually comes to work.”