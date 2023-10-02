Obi/ Ngige Salute Soludo Over Honour To Achebe

By Okey Maduforo Awka

The duo of the Presidential candidate of the Labour Party and the former governor of Anambra state Sen Chris Ngige have applauded Gov Charles Soludo of Anambra for naming the Anambra Airport after late Prof Chinua Achebe.

In there separate statements Obi and Ngige noted that there is no other person that deserves to be honored in this manner than Achebe.

According to Ngige, he was one of those that were consulted by Gov Charles Soludo before he made the pronouncement adding that it is a welcomed development.

“This is a welcome Development. I was one of the stakeholders consulted by Governor Soludo on the issue and I gave my nod.We thank the Governor for carrying this through- a recognition well deserved”

“Ichie Ugonabo Prof Achebe even though was not a prized Nobel Laureate in his lifetime bestroded the world of Literature like a collosus.Interestingly the Ibos of the Southern Nigeria had at the at the last Igbo day celebration on Friday 29th September at Okpara Sq Enugu given him an award in “super Heroes” category by the Ohaneze for putting the Igbo nation on the world map through his intellectualism”

“So starting from his home State, Anambra State and his Igbo brothers we have announced to Nigeria and the world that this prolific Author of Things fall Apart;There was a Country; The man of the people ;and many other visionary works of satire,even though bodily dead is still alive”

“The federal government should also follow suit and name a National Monument after Achebe in line with Resolutions of the 7th Senate and House of Reps of the Federal Republic of Nigeria at his Valedictory session of both Houses and work of upgrade of the primary school where he did his primary school Education in his hometown Ogidi to a primary, secondary, and Tertiary complex Abe reactivated as promised by the then President Jonathan”he said.

In a post on his verified X (formerly Twitter) handle, Obi stated that Achebe’s towering stature as a global literary pioneer and icon was deserving of such recognition.

The former Anambra governor thanked Soludo for the decision.

“The renaming of the Anambra International Cargo and Passenger Airport to Chinua Achebe International Airport, is a most delightful and welcome development.

The late literary icon deserves all the honour that the state and the nation can bestow.

“Chinua Achebe’s towering stature as a global literary pioneer and icon is deserving of such recognition. I congratulate the Achebe Family for the bestowed honour and Kudos to the Governor of Anambra State, HE Prof. Charles Soludo, for the timely and fitting decision, which is consistent with extant best practices.

“This latest gesture is in line with the practice of the state government naming our public institutions after our heroes and outstanding citizens”

“Examples include the public arena named after the former Vice President, Alex Ekwueme Square; the Chukwuemeka Odumegu Ojukwu University, the State Library named after Prof. Kenneth Dike and the science block at CKC Onitsha named the Prof. Chike Obi Building”

“The latest gesture is also consistent with Achebe’s exhortation that we must, of necessity, tell our own stories. By telling his own story so well, Achebe also told the Anambra and Nigerian stories, hence this most befitting memorial” he said