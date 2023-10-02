Bandits Attack Community In Plateau Kill 9

Nine individuals have been confirmed dead following a brutal attack by gunmen on Adu village in the Kwal district of Bassa Local Government Area in Plateau State.

A press statement, released by Mr. Davidson Malison, the spokesperson for the Irigwe leadership, expressed deep concern over the ongoing violence and attempts to eradicate the Rigwe ethnic group by criminal elements.

The statement went on to describe the events of Sunday, October 1, 2023, as a tragic day that the nation will remember as ‘Black Sunday,’ marked by mourning and tears across the entire country.

The armed assailants, described as non-militia groups, reportedly descended on the community at approximately 8:10 PM, mercilessly opening fire on innocent people while they slept, resulting in several fatalities and injuries. At least eight people were killed, with five others sustaining injuries, now receiving treatment at undisclosed hospitals. READ ALSO Kidnappers demand N60m ransom to release Benue Commissioner

The Rigwe Nation expressed deep sorrow and heartache over this horrific incident, given the community’s history of peace and hospitality. The Rigwe Traditional Council, Irigwe Development Association (IDA), and Irigwe Youth Movement (IYM) condemned the attack in the strongest terms and pledged to work tirelessly to end the bloodshed in the region.

“We cannot allow these marauders to continue wreaking havoc in our land. Our ancestral land is a God-given heritage, and its people cannot be evicted. We will do everything in our power to protect, secure, and preserve it for future generations,” affirmed the leadership.

The perpetrators’ extreme cruelty was underscored by the fact that children aged 9 and 11 were among the victims, painting them as heartless individuals unfit to coexist with decent society. READ ALSO FCTA investigates death of crime victim allegedly neglected at govt. hospital

The leadership called upon law enforcement agencies to promptly apprehend those responsible for this heinous act and ensure they face the full force of the law.

Additionally, the leaders called upon Plateau State Governor Barr. Caleb Mutfwang to take immediate action by deploying security personnel to vulnerable communities within the chiefdom, with the aim of restoring peace and calming the situation.

In conclusion, the leaders appealed to the Rigwe people to remain peaceful, law-abiding citizens, as they have been known, while increasing vigilance and security awareness to report any suspicious activities.