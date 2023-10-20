Moving Truck without Driver Kills Woman in Anambra

By Izunna Okafor, Awka

It was a tragic and unconventional incident as a truck with no driver inside it killed a woman in Anambra State.

The incident happened at Ezeiweka Road axis of the Onitsha—Owerri Road, Onitsha, at about 3.pm on Thursday.

It was gathered that the Mack Truck was parked, while goods were being offloaded from it; and all of a sudden, it rolled off without any driver inside it.

However, as attempts were being made by people to stop the truck, it speedily knocked down a woman and crushed her to death before it was eventually stopped. The woman was also trapped under the truck.

It was gathered that rescue team from the Federal Road Safety Corps RS5.3A1 Upper Iweka Outpost, Anambra State, rushed to the accident scene along with the Awada Police team, and made efforts to get crane to lift the 40ft container and bring out the corpse of the trapped woman and clear the obstruction caused by the accident.

However, as at the time of filing this report, the whereabouts of the truck driver remains unknown, while investigation is still ongoing.