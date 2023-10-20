Benue group laments garnishee orders on state accounts, seeks Alia’s political freedom

From Msurshima Andrew, Makurdi

A group under the auspices of Benue Alliance for Good Governance, (BAGG), has raised an alarm over the garnishee order on some accounts of the Benue state government running into several billions of naira.

Our correspondent gathered that that litigants, influenced by some powerful personalities from the state, have secured garnishee orders against the Benue State Government, to the tune of over N14 billion since the coming on board of Rev Fr Hyacinth Alia administration.

Worried by the development, the Convener of BAGG, Dr. Aondoakaa Asambe, observed that critical developments in the first five months of Governor Hyacinth Alia’s tenure in the state, if not checked would bring the state to its knees.

Asambe said the number of garnishee orders procured by litigants has crippled pace of developments as promised by Governor Hyacinth Alia, during his political campaigns.

According to him, there was need to vacate the garnishee orders to enable the state, Benue’s develop in the pace the state government want to.

Asambe alleged that whike the orders lasted, the judiciary has been looking the other way and while some powerful individuals and those he described as enemies of the state whose “insidious plan hinges on coercing the Governor to surrender governance control to them.

According to Asambe, “Today, there are clear indications that the judiciary has been properly infiltrated by forces bent on frustrating development in the state.

“The number of garnishee orders quickly procured by litigants in the very early days of the administration without the knowledge of the Governor is a clear pointer that the Judiciary is looking the other way to help the enemies of the state.

“Five Months into Governor Hyacinth Alia’s Administration in Benue State, we reflect upon 24 years of enduring hardship and the painful struggles that Benue citizens have faced at the hands of some past leaders of the state whose prevailing attitude towards leadership in our state is bewildering.

“We are in the doldrums where young graduates do not deserve jobs in the state civil service of their state; twice they have been massively relieved of appointments after recruitment.

“In the last 16 years there is no recruitment in the civil service in Benue state. The youths who the politicians have been relying upon to get to power have not been gainfully employed. This means that the big short get their own at their own level and the ordinary man on the street goes empty handed.

“During the campaigns there was a people’s resolve to make Alia governor because we were tired of politicians, so we as an association are calling on the Governor to live up to what he told us during the political campaigns. We have lost a lot in the last 24 years as a state.

“These developments and the garnishees of state accounts is to the greatest disadvantage of the people and should should be vacated to enable the Governor Alia administration perform optimally,” said.

He also appealed to all stakeholders in the state to support Governor Alia to enjoy political freedom to enable him deliver on his campaign promised and take the state to the height of progress that meets the yearnings of the people