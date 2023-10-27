Emir Of Bauchi Commends NEDC for executing multi billions Naira projects

From Ahmad SAKA,Bauchi

The Emir of Bauchi Alhaji Rilwanu Suleimanu Adamu, has appreciated the efforts of the newly reconstituted board of the North East Development Commission NEDC for executing multi billions of Naira laudable projects across the six States in the region.

The Emir, who is the Chairman Bauchi State Council of Emirs gave the commendation when he received the board members of the commission led by its Chairman Major General Paul Tarfa and the Managing Director Chief Executuve Mohammed Goni Alkali in his Palace, He said The impact of North East Development Commission (NEDC) is being felt by our community members, your interventions, especially in agriculture, housing , education health care, roads and other infrastructures is restoring hope on our people and advise them to do more and justify the confidence of the government that reappointed them and the confidence of the people they are serving.

He commended the Commission for their respect to traditional institutions which led them to pay homage to his Palace and urged the Team to work more with the state governments to achieve more successes.

The Board Chairman,Major General Paul Tarfa told the Emir that the team is “In Bauchi in continuation of what we did before during the last four years, We are impressed with what is happening in Bauchi in terms of our development projects. On behalf of the board of the commission we are grateful for the opportunity and privilege and also to present to you what we have done in our first tenure in office which we are presenting to you,”

Tarfa said the returning of the commission’s executives is a clear indication that the members did well in their first term tenure.

He said” their job is to see projects that have been done and the ones they are about to embark upon, adding that they are going round all places with projects that are in progress with the hope that all contractors have been on site and are doing the right thing.”

Tarfa also expressed gratitude for the opportunity the government afforded them to continue to propel the rate of growth and development of the Northeast subregion.

He assured the emir of the commission’s commitment to vigorously pursue other developmental goals in the subregion for the benefit of the teeming populace.

The Board and Management of the North East Development Commission (NEDC) is in Bauchi inspected multi-billion naira ongoing projects across Bauchi State .

They went to the sites of various ongoing projects in Dungal village along Bauchi – Jos Federal Highway where 500 units of housing projects and a mega school are situated. Some of the projects inspected include the ongoing construction of Medical Emergency Unit, Ophthalmology complex at Abubakar Tafawa Balewa University Teaching Hospital, as well as the ongoing construction of NEDC Mega School where the commission expressed satisfaction with the quality of work done,

The Commission also inspected the ongoing construction of its annex office along Bauchi-Jos road, medical facility in the Bauchi metropolis and an ultra-modern cattle market in Soro, Ganjuwa local government area among others.