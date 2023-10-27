8.4 C
New York
Saturday, October 28, 2023
Search
Subscribe

Sokoto Tribunal upholds victory of Sen. Wamakko, 2 Reps

N/West
Senator Wamakko
Senator Wamakko

Published:

Reading time: 1 min.

LATEST NEWS

- Advertisement -

From Umar Ado Sokoto

The Election and Petition Tribunal in Sokoto has affirmed the election of Senator representing Sokoto North Senatorial District ,Senator Aliyu Magatakarda Wamakko and two other House of representatives members .

In a separate judgements delivered Friday on behalf of three panel members of tribunal ,the lead Judge ,Justice Josphine Oyefeso dismissed the petition filled by PDP candidate,Alhaji Mannir Dan’iya against Senator Wamakko on the ground of cogent and credible evidence .

Also, the tribunal affirmed the elections of two other House of Representatives members that include Abdussamad Dasuki (PDP),representing Tambuwal/Kebbe federal constituency and Bala Hassan Abubakar lll, member representing Sokoto South/North.

READ ALSO  Police bust car thieves syndicate terrorising Sokoto, Kebbi, Zamfara States, arrest 3 suspects, recovers 4 vehicles

Justice Oyefeso dismissed the petitions filed by APC candidate,Alhaji Bala Kokani against the election of Dasuki as not qualify to represents the constituency at the national assembly.

The tribunal upheld the election of dismissed the petition filed by Abubakar Abdullahi Audu against the winner of the election Alhaji Hassan Abubakar .

In the judgments the tribunal dismissed the petitions for lack of merit in the case of over voting and incompliance of the electoral acts .

The tribunal therefore said the petitioners failed to probe their alleged claims and struck and dismissed the petitions .

However, the member panel unanimously agreed with the lead counsel’s verdict and award the sum of N250,000 to the petitioners.

Hey there! Exciting news - we've deactivated our website's comment provider to focus on more interactive channels! Join the conversation on our stories through Facebook, Twitter, and other social media pages, and let's chat, share, and connect in the best way possible!

Join or social media

For even more exclusive content!

Previous article
Emir Of Bauchi Commends NEDC for executing multi billions Naira projects
Next article
APGA hails Tinubu’s victory at S”Court

YOU MAY LIKE

Of The Week
CARTOON

TOP STORIES

- Advertisement -

Of The Week
CARTOON

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

READ ALSO  Bandits kill three in fresh Kaduna attack

ABOUT US

The Impertial Observer

Contact us: 247ureports@gmail.com

FOLLOW US

2023 © 247Ureports

247Ureports Protects its' news articles from plagiarism as an important part of maintaining the integrity of our website.