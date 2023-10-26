Ebonyi Govt To Audit LGA Accounts Through External Auditors

From Mba Nnenna – Abakaliki

Ebonyi State Government is to engage External Auditors to audit the accounts of Local Government Areas in the State.

Governor Francis Ogbonna Nwifuru of Ebonyi State disclosed this when he received Members of the Nigeria Union of Pensioners, Ebonyi State Council on a courtesy visit.

The Governor who decried discrepancies in payment of salaries and retirement benefits at the local government system observed that salaries and pensions are increasing simultaneously in the system.

“There’s a lot of falsification of age in the service, some will continue to falsify their age until 70 years and above when they will no longer be productive.”

“Part of the reasons they engage on the falsification is to remain in service because there is no guarantee that they will receive their benefits when they retire. That is what we are trying to discourage by making sure that pensioners receive their entitlements as and when due.”

On the on- going payment of gratuities to State civil and public servants, the governor said he has directed the committee to extend the deadline until all the gratuities are cleared.

Earlier the State Chairman of the NUP, Mr Donatus Nwofe commended the Governor for embarking on the payment of arrears of gratuities to retired workers, from 1996 to 2021.