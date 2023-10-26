8.4 C
N/West
Ex-SGF, Adamu Fika, dies at 90

A former Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Malam Adamu Fika, is dead.

Fika, Chairman, Board of Trustees of the Arewa Consultative Forum, died at the age 90.

The Wazirin Fika, was said to have died mid-air on Tuesday night while been flown back home from the United Kingdom in chattered flight where he went for medical treatment. The aircraft landed in Kaduna.

Acting Secretary, Fika Emirate Council, Potiskum, Alhaji Ali Gimba Fika, said the former Secretary to the Government of the Federation, would be buried at the Sultan Bello, Kaduna around 4pm Wednesday.

“The death has occurred of Alhaji (Dr.) Adamu M. Fika, CFR, Wazirin Fika and Former Nigeria’s Head of Service and SGF, Pro-Chancellor and Chairman Governing Council, ABU Zaria, aged 90 years.

“Burial tomorrow, Wednesday 25th October 2023, at Sultan Bello Mosque, Kaduna, Kaduna State, immediately after Asar Prayers (around 4:00 pm).”

Born in 1933, the late Adamu Fika was the Pro chancellor, Chairman, Governing council, Ahmadu Bello University, Zaria and the Chairman, Board of Trustees (BOT) of the Arewa Consultative Forum (ACF).

