Civil Society Organizations Advocate for Inclusion of OGP Activities in State Budget.

In their quest to support good governance in Ebonyi State, the members of an International organization popularly known as State 2 State have resolved to embark on visits geared at encouraging Open Government Partnership (OGP) implementation in the State.

The decision was made by the OGP Steering Committee during its Quarterly Progress Review Meeting held recently at its office Secretariat in Abakaliki, Ebonyi State adding that the visits would cut across all the ministries and council areas so that its activities would be included in the state budget.

We learnt that OGP being a global initiative for good governance has been implemented globally including Nigeria, while Ebonyi state is one of the states that signed OGP in 2017, though yet to be implemented.

The State Team Lead (STL) for State2State Project in Ebonyi State, Dr Sam Onyia said OGP is meant for states that need reforms in their government system, adding it is being implemented both nationally and subnationally.

“When we came on board in 2020, we conducted Political Economy Analysis (PEA) meant for environmental scanning to ascertain the suitable environment to operate and along the line Ebonyi State was chosen for the programme.

“We the State2Sate have trained the OGP Steering Committee members in Ebonyi State, build their capacity and helped them to develop the State Action Plan (SAP) and Implementation Plan” he said.

Gender and Social Inclusion Specialist for USAID State2Sate, Mrs Ejiro Okotie said that the event involving the members of OGP Steering Committee and other relevant stakeholders was to review the progress made in respect to the implementation of the action plan.

Also, staff of Ebonyi State Ministry of Border, Peace and Conflict Resolution and member, OGP Steering Committee, Mr Martins Ifeanyichukwu Igwurube, said that the idea of representing the citizens in governance adequately by Civil Society Organizations is in line with the policy of the present administration.

The Principal Secretary to the governor of Ebonyi State, Chief Mathias Adum represented by Deputy Director, Administration, Ebonyi State Government House, Mr Emmanuel Nweze described the programme as nice which would make governance transparent, if implemented.

“Its implementation will develop the society because once government activities are open to individuals, there won’t be suspicion and that’s why this present government is carrying the people’s interest at heart” he added.