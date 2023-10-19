Anambra State Traders Compete for N10 Million Prize as Onyedum’s Sports Competition Begins

By Izunna Okafor, Awka

The 2023 Anambra State Traders Sports Competition has officially kicked off, with traders vying for the coveted N10 million prize at eight venues across the state.

The Chairman of the Anambra State Sports Development Commission, Patrick-Estate Onyedum kicked off the competition in Awka, the state’s capital; while the President General of the Anambra State Amalgamated Market Traders Association (ASMATA), Humphrey Anuna, kicked off the exercise in Onitsha.

Onyedum kicked the tournament at the All Saints Church field in Amaenyi, with a match between Odera Market and Arthur Eze Market Awka, ending with a resounding 9-2 victory for the Odera Market team.

Speaking while the kicking off the tournament, Onyedum commended the teams for their dedication and urged them to continue embodying the spirit of sportsmanship.

On his own part at Onitsha, President General Anuna expressed the traders’ enthusiasm for the opportunity provided by Governor Chukwuma Soludo’s administration to showcase their sporting talents.

He underscored ASMATA’s full involvement in the competition, assuring that the well-being and security of the participating teams were top priorities.

“We hope that following this competition, Anambra and Nigeria will witness the emergence of new athletes who will make significant contributions to our sports, as traders too possess remarkable talents,” he stated at the Ikpeazu Stadium.

The kick-off saw Bida Road Market Onitsha securing a convincing 3-0 victory through a walkover against God’s Portion Plaza.

Meanwhile, at Rojenny Stadium, Grain Seeds Market triumphed over Motorcycle Spare Parts Npkor with a 3-2 score, while Old Mercedes Benz Nkpor and Electrical Market Obosi advanced through walkovers against Amalgamated Bakery Materials and New Motor Spare Parts, respectively.

Tagbo Akachukwu of the Grain Seeds Market shone as the star player of the day, scoring all three goals for his team. In Ogbaru Zone, the Iron Dealers Market Football team emerged victorious, defeating Ogbaru Main Market 8-7 after a goalless draw.

Regrettably, the two other scheduled games between Ogba Efele vs. Okoro Ichida and Ogbo Agbada vs. United Petro-Chemical did not take place.

The Anambra State Traders Sports Competition features a range of other events, including tennis, table tennis, draft, and nchọ̀, all set to showcase the diverse talents of traders from different markets in the state.