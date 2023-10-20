Imo Gov : Anyanwu, PDP Will Unseat Uzodimma – Prophet Gubjie

By Joshua Chibuzo Andrew | Owerri

Celibate Prophet, Godfrey Gbujie has declared that Sen. Samuel Anyanwu of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) will emerge victorious in the Nov.11 governorship election in Imo.

Gbujie made the disclosure in a statement issued to journalists on Wednesday in Enugu.

He said that Sen. Samuel Samdady Anyanwu of PDP was “God’s anointed immediate successor” to the outgoing Governor Hope Uzodimma of Imo State”.

Gbujie said that his pronouncement was a divine revelation made to him after his intercessory prayer on the Nov.11 governorship election.

Recalled that Prophet Gubjie had predicted that Peter Obi of the Labour Party would win the February 25, 2023 presidential election in the country.

Even though the nation’s electoral body later announced Sen. Bola Tinubu of the All Progressive Congress APC as win, the Enugu-based prophet and native of Akabor .baise born prophet still insisted that obi’s victory was revealed to him in the spirit.

He said, like Obi that Samdady Anyanwu would pull a surprise to doubting Thomases when the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) will announce the Nov. 11 guber election result in Imo.

He appealed to the voters especially Christians and Muslims to massively support and vote Anyanwu.

According to Gubjie, support for Anyanwu would fulfill the “1986, 1996 and 2005 A.D Igbo Holy National Covenant with the Lord God and the universal church of Christ.’

He noted that the choice of PDP guber candidate was granted in preference to the earlier revealed Okigwe Zone-born candidate in the election.

Gubjie who is of the Royal House of David Ministry, Enugu described Anyanwu as ambassador of the Igbo Christian community.

He said a cream of divinely assembled ministers of the Christian Church and Judaic Movement of Igboland pastorally led by former Chairman of Christian Association of Nigeria, (CAN) South-East Zone, Archbishop David Eberechukwu had been interceding for Anyanwu.

Interdenominational Judaic and Christian assembly held at Akabor Community in Ahiara Mbasie on Wednesday, August 16, 2017, later on May 22, 2022 and the humble and gentle ex-senator was additionally anointed ministerially for national political leadership of Ndigbo.