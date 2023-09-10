8.4 C
We’re Concerned about Consecutive Slump of Roads – Gov Bala Mohammed

…as he inspects Darazo-Potiskum road

 

Bauchi State Governor, His Excellency, Senator Bala Abdulkadir Mohammed says his administration intends to extend the construction of road network across the state, expressing concern over the deprivation on roads as a result of heavy downpour.

 

He made this known while inspecting to assess the situation of Darazo-Sauke road, linking Bauchi to neighbouring Yobe state.

 

He directed the State Ministry of Work to embark on constructing culverts in an effort to ensuring motorists are provided with prompt solution considering the significance of the road to the North and other parts of Nigeria.

Governor Bala while commending the contractor handling the project, called on citizens of the state to exercise patience as his administration remains committed to providing them succour to ensure lives are improved.

In another development,  Governor Bala inspected the Darazo-Konkiyel road crumbled by the heavy rainfall, with a pledge to do the needful in a jiffy.

 

He paid the unscheduled inspection visits on his way to Bauchi from Maiduguri, capital of Borno state where he attended the Northeast Governors’ Forum (NEGF) meeting.

