Sunday, September 10, 2023
Gov Nwifuru Appeal Fed Govt Refund Of State Funds Used On Highway Construction

S/East
Published:

Reading time: 1 min.

From Mba Nnenna- Abakaliki

Governor Francis Nwifuru of Ebonyi state has appealed to the Federal Government to refund to the State, funds used in construction of roads on Federal Highways.

This was disclosed in a press release made available to newsmen, by the Chief Press Secretary to the Governor, Dr. Monday Uzor, in Abakaliki.

Gov Nwifuru made the appeal while receiving the Minister of Works, Sen. David Umahi and his entourage who were on tour of Federal Road projects across the Country including the South East region.

The Governor noted that the refund would enable the State channel funds towards the construction of other critical infrastructure begging for attention in parts of the State.

The Governor who expressed sadness over the poor rehabilitation work on Abakaliki – Afikpo road, alleged that the Contractor syphoned funds meant for the project without execution.

“Our major problem in this Country is one not knowing his job schedule and that is why we are having shoddy jobs everywhere, all constructions should be channelled to the Federal Ministry of Works because they have all the manpower and capacity to do quality job.”

Nwifuru commended former Gov Umahi for laying solid infrastructural base, through which his administration is advancing the development of the state.

Earlier, the Minister Sen. Umahi congratulated Governor Nwifuru for his outstanding performance in Office within his first 100 days. He called on Ebonyians to keep supporting Governor Nwifuru to transform the state, while assuring he would cooperate with the governor to attract more democracy dividends to the people from the Federal Government.

