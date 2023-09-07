We’ll Develop Human Capital Through Agriculture – Gov. Bala Mohammed

8.4 C
N/East
Bauchi State Governor, Senator Bala Abdulkadir Mohammed has emphasized the significance of bringing people from rural areas close to government, saying his administration has already developed the agricultural policy of the state.

 

Mohammed was speaking today in Abuja during the workshop organized by Special Agro-Industrial Processing Zones (SAPZ)  where he briefed the participants that Bauchi under his leadership provides large multitude of sesame.

While appreciating the SAPZ for recognizing Bauchi in its initiatives, Mohammed said his administration has already brought marketing strategies, adding that youths and women will be developed to ensure their potential is actualized.

 

Governor Bala who was exhilarated by the session he described as knowledge driven, charged stakeholders and developmental partners to put more effort in providing exemplary leadership looking at their cooperative advantages.

