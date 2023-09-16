The Senate Is Stable and Harmonious, Working Towards A Greater and Better Nigeria – Senate President 

The Nigerian Senate under the leadership of His Excellency, Senator Godswill Akpabio is stable and harmonious and cannot be distracted by the innuendo of the merchants of political tar brush by what appears to be a syndicated media attack from outside the precincts of the National Assembly, Hon Eseme Eyiboh, Special Adviser (Media and Publicity) to the President of the Senate has said.

Reacting to syndicated reports in some weekend newspapers about plots to distabilise the Senate and its leadership, Eyiboh said the reports were complete imaginations and sometimes laced with malice to achieve what senators are yet to comprehend.

Noting that the Senate has since gone past the experience of the keenly contested leadership election, Eyiboh said the plot to drag in Senators who initially did not support the emergence of the present leadership into a conspiracy that does not exist was uncharitable to the senators and a needless umbrage.

“Senators are presently concluding their holidays in their constituencies and other places they have chosen to spend their time after the rigours of the inauguration and ministerial screening and other constructive engagements,” Eyiboh said.

“All senators are also refreshing themselves ahead of the resumption, therefore, any suggestions that they are presently engaged in other subversive plots against the institution is rather uncharitable. It is mostly uncharitable for those senators who initially did not support the emergence of the leadership but who have all unanimously endorsed the Senator Akpabio-led leadership. Continuing to link these senators with needless conspiracy with barely disguised innuendo is rather unkind.

“We call on the media not to give in to the conspiratorial tales, and not to give damage to the reputations that they have built over time,” Eyiboh concluded.