8.4 C
New York
Saturday, September 2, 2023
Search
Subscribe

Power Outage Rocks Anambra For 4Days As EEDC Laments Revenue Loss

S/East
4 Sentenced To Jail For Assaulting EEDC Staff And Vandalizing Its Installation

Published:

Reading time: 1 min.

LATEST NEWS

- Advertisement -

By Okey Maduforo Awka

Major Cities such as Awka Capital and Onitsha has been thrown in darkness for four days now following power outage in the area.

Business activities in the area have drastically affected by this development as residents in the area are lamenting their frustration.

Deepening the situation is the high cost of petroleum products occasioned by the withdrawal of petroleum subsidy by the federal government hence compelling residents in the area to spend more on the use of standby power generators.

But the Enugu Electricity Distribution Company EEDC said it has discovered the cause of the outage while lamenting lost of revenue as a result of the outage.

READ ALSO  Illegal Taskforce : Those Violating Gov. Uzodinma's Executive Order Should Be Prosecuted, GM ENTRACO

According to Mr Emeka Ezeh, Head Corporate Communications at EEDC said the outage affected Awka, Onitsha, Ekwulobia and other cities.

Ezeh blamed the outage on system breakdown at the Transmission Company of Nigeria Station in Onitsha which was a distribution point to other parts of Anambra.

He said TCN engineers had identified the fault and was already working on it to restore supply while calling EEDC customers to exercise patience.

He said the blackout had occasioned revenue loss of multiple millions and may get to billions if not urgently addressed.

“We highly regret the cut in supply in Anambra, it is as a result of loss at the TCN source in Onitsha.

READ ALSO  Subsidy Payment Is A Scam Says Soludo, Confirms Receiving N2Billion Palliatives From FG

“As a business, EEDC apologises to our numerous customers suffering huge revenue loss and it may run into billions if supply is not restored,” he said.

Hey there! Exciting news - we've deactivated our website's comment provider to focus on more interactive channels! Join the conversation on our stories through Facebook, Twitter, and other social media pages, and let's chat, share, and connect in the best way possible!

Join or social media

For even more exclusive content!

Previous article
400 Buildings , Rojenny Sports Village Set To Collapse Into Anambra Gully Erosion

YOU MAY LIKE

TOP STORIES

- Advertisement -

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

READ ALSO  Illegal Taskforce : Those Violating Gov. Uzodinma's Executive Order Should Be Prosecuted, GM ENTRACO

ABOUT US

The Impertial Observer

Contact us: 247ureports@gmail.com

FOLLOW US

© 247ureports.com

247Ureports Protects its' news articles from plagiarism as an important part of maintaining the integrity of our website.