Pandemonium As Man Stabs Nephew To Death In Imo

Map of Imo State

Published:

Reading time: 1 min.

By Joshua Chibuzo Andrew, Owerri

Indigenes of Umugankwo in Owerri North council of Imo State were yesterday thrown into shock and mourning following the sudden murder of a kinsmen, Achike Akala, 30.

The deceased, our correspondent gathered was stab to death by his father’s elder brother, one Mr. Egbuatu Akala, 71 over minor misunderstanding.

Late Achike, a father of two is the breadwinner of the family, who was said to have also solely funded the burial of the wife of his said killer, who died recently.

According to one of the deceased brother’s simply identified as Ugo, the said Mr. Egbuatu who just returned home from a burial ceremony held within the community, was said to be drunk shortly before the incident.

It was gathered that after exchanging hot words with the deceased over family related matter, Egbuatu went into his house, took a kitchen knife, hid it inside his cloth and approached the deceased, who at that point relaxing with his brothers, and stabbed him twice on his chest.

The deceased was rushed to two different hospitals which declined treatment before he was confirmed dead at the third hospital he was taken to.

Shortly after the news of his death was broken, the youths of the community mobilized themselves and invaded the house of his killer but for the timely intervention of the police who arrived at the scene and arrested him, he would have been lynched by the irate mob.

Corpse of the deceased, it was learnt has been deposited at a morgue while the killer is currently cooling off his head at the custody of the police.

Meanwhile, the Police Public Relation officer in the State, ASP Henry Okoye is yet to issue an official statement as at the time of filing this report.

