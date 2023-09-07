Bauchi State Governor, His Excellency, Senator Bala Abdulkadir has paid a courtesy visit to the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Barrister Nyesom E. Wike at his office, in Abuja.
Gov Bala Mohammed Visits Wike
Hey there! Exciting news - we've deactivated our website's comment provider to focus on more interactive channels! Join the conversation on our stories through Facebook, Twitter, and other social media pages, and let's chat, share, and connect in the best way possible!
YOU MAY LIKE
TOP STORIES
- Advertisement -