Anambra’s Model Of Incremental Development – By Uche Nworah, Ph.D

The biggest piece of news coming out of the Anambra Investment Summit which held today, Thursday, 7th September, 2023, at the International Convention Centre, Awka, is the signing of memorandum of understanding (MOU) between Anambra state government and CPCs Transcommunication Ltd, for the delivery of a masterplan for Anambra Intra-City Rail, connecting Awka, Ekwulọbịa, Nnewi and Onitsha.

If this project can be successfully actualized, it will probably be the biggest legacy that Governor Charles Chukwuma Soludo will be remembered by. It will even be on a bigger scale than the Lagos Blue Rail system which launched recently.

Successfully connecting the cities of Awka, Ekwulọbịa, Nnewi and Onitsha, plus stops at other transit towns will be an economic game changer, and will truly help to make Anambra state a prosperous mega city.

Development is incremental. Successive administrations lay building blocks and each of their individual efforts build up to a whole developmentally. Governor Willie Obiano has been widely praised for building the Anambra International Cargo Airport and the International Convention Centre, Awka, venue of today’s summit.

It is noteworthy that Governor Soludo plans to honour former Governor Obiano for these giant strides. He was quoted at the summit, which had the theme – “Laying the Foundation for a Prosperous and Smart Mega City.”, to have said; “I appreciate my predecessor in office, Chief Willie Obiano for conceptualising this magnificent edifice, the Anambra International Convention Centre in Awka. Even the Anambra Airport too. Soon, we shall rename this place the Willie Obiano International Convention Centre, Awka”.

This is really encouraging and truly well deserved if the former Governor will be so honoured, although many have argued that naming the airport after him will be more befitting.