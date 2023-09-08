2023: NEGF holds first meeting in Maiduguri

8.4 C
From Mohammed Nasir Shuaibu BAUCHI 

Governors from the Northeastern sub-region under the auspices of Northeast Governors Forum NEGF are converging in Maiduguri, the Borno state capital for the forum’s first meeting after the 2023 general elections.

Chairman of the Forum and the State Governor Professor Babagana Umara Zulum is expected to lead his counterparts from Bauchi, Gombe, Adamawa, Taraba and Yobe states during the two day meeting slated for today and tomorrow Saturday 9th September, 2023.

Similarly relevant stakeholders including the Northeast Development Commission, NEDC are expected to be part of the meeting.

Other vital issues related to the overall development of the subregion is expected to take centre stage.

To represent Bauchi state, Governor Bala Mohammed is leading a delegation comprising the Secretary to the state Government Barrister Ibrahim Kashim and other top go officials.

At the end of the meeting, the forum is expected to present communique to the journalists on it’s resolutions.

 
 
Our correspondent recalled that the last meeting of Governors was hold in Bauchi State in 2022.

