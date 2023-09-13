Bauchi to partner with Federal Government on security, infrastructure

From Ahmad SAKA,Bauchi

Bauchi State Governor, Senator Bala Abdulkadir Mohammed has expressed the readiness of his administration to partner with Federal government in the area of good governance, security and infrastructure

Governor Bala said this today when he received the state council of emirs that included , the Emirs of Katagum, Misau, Ningi, Jama’are and Dass in the Government House, He said ” we have a duty to partner with the federal government, we want to appreciate President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s administration , because Vice President Kashim Shettima pledged to rebuild the road from Bauchi to Gombe , because the road is dead completely, very soon we will go with you to thank Mr President even though we are in the opposition but we can partner with them on governance”

He said “government

has accentuated the significance of the roles played by the royal fathers to the growth development of Bauchi state and Nigeria as whole, and explained that his administration has been building from where his predecessors have stopped in terms of making sure traditional institutions have a befitting accommodation, good transportation and remuneration.

Governor Bala restated his administration’s keenness to refurbishing and reviewing the salary and allowances of all traditional rulers in an effort to keep off their eyes from the delicacies from bandits or unwholesome elements intending to lure them or make them compromise.

He said , all have been set to ensure the institutions are given enough that is being provided, commending them for discharging their assigned responsibilities diligently, in addition to managing limitations and inadequacies.

Governor reiterated his commitment to improving the living conditions of citizens, and explained that he has a deep sense of respect for traditional institutions, clerics as well stakeholders for their contributions to the development of Bauchi state.

While commending the traditional rulers for the role they have been playing im improving the security in their domains,

Governor Bala advised for Nigerians to continue to be committed to sustainable peace and unity of the country.

“Peace is really very imperative if we truly want Nigeria to fully develop to be at par with her contemporaries in the comity of nations.

“This is a task by all the citizens irrespective of any religious, political, ethnic or cultural differences,” he charged.”

Earlier speaking on behalf of the delegation, His Royal Highness, the Emir of Katagum, Alhaji Umar Farouq II, applauded Mohammed’s foresight and commitment to reviving the glory of traditional rulers and institutions.

He emphasized the importance of collaboration between the institutions and stakeholders for the enhancement of Nigeria’s security and providing succor to citizenry.