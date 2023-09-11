Benue North East:  Udende rejects Tribunal judgement vows to appeal it

From Msurshima Andrew, Makurdi

Senator representing the Benue North East, Senator Emmanuel Udende, has rejected the judgement of the National and State Assembly Election Petition Tribunal sitting at Makurdi.

He has therefore vowed to appeal the judgment assuring his constituents that his election would be consolidated at the Court of Appeal.

Senator Udende stated this after the National and State Assembly Election Petition Tribunal sitting at Makurdi, upturned his victory on the 25th February, 2023 election, in favour of his opponent, Sen. Gabriel Suswam of the People Democratic Party, (PDP).

Udende, in a statement signed by his Special adviser on Media and Publicity, Jerry Iorngaem, drew the attention of his constituents to the minority judgement which upheld his election noting that the courts of appeal will validate the judicial pronouncement of the judge.

He said his legal team has concluded preparations to file an appeal and urged them to remain calm as the legal process, which he said was part of the democracy, runs its course.

Senator Udende insisted that he won the election with majority of lawful votes cast and fulfilled all other requirements hence he was declared winner and subsequently inaugurated as member of the National Assembly to represent the people of Benue North East Senatorial District.

He told his constituents not to be shaken by the judgement of the tribunal as it remains the court of first instance whose judgement was subject to appeal expressing optimism that it would nullified to consolidate his victory.

Senator Udende also assured that by law he would remain in the Senate until the conclusion of the legal process.