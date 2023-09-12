Bauchi emirate king maker Harps on Peace, Security

From Ahmad SAKA,Bauchi

The District Head of Lame, one of the King Makers in Bauchi Emirate Council Sarkin Yakin Bauchi Alhaji Aliyu Yakubu Lame has advised traditional rulers and people of lame district to be security counscious and accord top priority to the security of lives and property of people.

Alhaji Aliyu stated this when he interacted with reporters in his Palace over reported cases of kidnappings and abduction recorded in the area.

He said ensuring security is the only way their domains can achieve the desired level of development and therefore urged the village heads to work assiduously for peace and be just and fair to the people of their areas.

He said traditional rulers had critical roles to play in promoting peace and justice as a way of complementing governments efforts at all levels.

Sarkin Yaki said this was important, considering the current challenges facing the country and the strategic positions of traditional rulers and therefore called on the village heads to be ambassadors of peace in their areas for the overall development of the District and Bauchi emirate.

The traditional ruler commended his subjects for living in harmony with one another and urged them to sustain the peaceful co-existence among themselves.

On the recent cases of abduction recorded in the area , District head said it was unfortunate but but all the abducted people regained their freedom.

He said “with the support of the Bauchi State Governor Senator Bala Abdulkadir Muhammad,Commissioner of Police, local Government Chairman, Prominent stake holders in the District hunters and other well meaning citizens we have chased the bandits and miscreants away from their enclave”

“With the support of Governor Bala , the Commissioner of Police and local Government Chairman, we have mobilised over 1000 hunters together with Police and other security operatives ,they combed the bushes and went to all the areas that ,we suspected the hoodlums use it as their hideout , they have searched their enclaves but the miscreants left the places, our people, Police

and other security operatives are still on daily patrol and surveilance in the bush looking for the miscreants”

He said we thank the almighty Allah because the strategies we took brought at ease to our people and reiterated their commitment to ensure sustenance of peace and security in the area.

Sarkin Yakin Bauchi lamented the way criminals instill fear in the minds of people and urged his subjects to remove fear in their minds and always mobilised and defend themselves as the only way to end banditary.

He urged the traditional rulers in his domain to do more and bring unity and peace among the various ethnic groups in his domain.

Alhaji Aliyu said “our role as custodian of our culture is to serve the people through quality leadership and selfless sacrifice. as traditional rulers, we are like a father to all in our domain. We are the custodian of the values, customs, and traditions of the our people, We are expected to use our position as a royal fathers to unite all the people and promote peace and harmony in our areas”

“We must left our eyes open, put our ears to the ground , we most not harbour criminals as strangers, who ever come to us we most know his true identity and know where he come from , we most know his mission in our area, entire Bauchi emirate needs everyone in formal and informal positions of leadership to speak up for and to uphold a common humanity, to live in peace and harmony, because no meaningful development can take place in an atmosphere of violence”.

He urged the traditional and religious rulers to give support to the state government in restoring the lost glory of the state, as well as consolidating on the ongoing initiative to bring unity among the people.

He commended the State government for consistently demonstrated its commitment to security and peace in every part of the state. From supporting the security forces to promoting community engagements, government is exploring various avenues for peace and advised that security efforts and intelligence gathering must improve and government shouild continue to discharge its responsibility to uphold security and uphold the laws of the State.

“But we must all soberly acknowledge that the ultimate guarantee of peace is the willingness of people to live together in harmony and mutual respect and to protect themselves be security counscious, our people most be Proactive and report any suspucious person to security agencies.”

District Head appealed to the people not to resort self-help or vendetta as doing so will hamper harmonious co-existence among them, Resort to self-help and the pursuit of vendettas and reprisals can only produce destruction. Whatever the grievances may be, the appropriate conduct is to report to the law enforcement agencies.

He told his subjects that ” Let us get on with the business of being good human beings, doing unto others as we would have done to us, and wishing for others that which we wish to ourselves”.

Sarkin Yaki pledged that as traditional rulers“We will adopt more proactive measures to sustain peace and unity in our communities and I will contunue to sensitize my people to be law abiding, live in peace and be security conscious and love one another as part of our effort to promote peace. We shall pay special attention to the youths, efforts would be made to provide jobs for the youths considering the abundance of mineral resources in the area”