8.4 C
New York
Tuesday, August 29, 2023
Search
Subscribe

Wike demolishes multimillion naira duplex for violating regulations

N/Central
The demolished duplex on plot 226, in Wuse Zone 6, an unapproved land at Wuse Zone 6 on Monday
The demolished duplex on plot 226, in Wuse Zone 6, an unapproved land at Wuse Zone 6 on Monday

Published:

Reading time: 1 min.

LATEST NEWS

- Advertisement -

The Federal Capital Territory Administration (FCTA) on Monday demolished a multimillion naira duplex built on Plot 226, in Wuse Zone 6, an unapproved land.

Mr Mukhtar Galadima, the Director, Department of Development Control, said the building was illegally developed against all warnings.

Galadima said that his team had carried out extensive investigation to ascertain the original owner of the plot, given varying claims that were being put forth by the parties.

He added that investigation revealed that the developer was not the owner of the plot, adding “that is why we had to remove the building”.

According to him, the FCT Administration will not consider the status of any defaulting developer once development rules and regulations are violated.

READ ALSO  SERAP gives Tinubu 48 hours to reverse ban on Vanguard, Galaxy TV, 23 others from Aso Rock

Galadima said: “We demolished the duplex because somebody built on someone else’s land without valid title and building plan approval.

“We allowed the building to this stage before demolishing it because we had to follow all due processes.”

The director said that the supposed owner of the building was served all the notices to stop work, saying “but being a disobedient developer, he continued without heeding to the notices.

“After our investigation, we have ascertained the rightful allottee of the plot, so we have to remove the building.

“We are going to consult the legal department to know the next action against the developer.”

Hey there! Exciting news - we've deactivated our website's comment provider to focus on more interactive channels! Join the conversation on our stories through Facebook, Twitter, and other social media pages, and let's chat, share, and connect in the best way possible!

Join or social media

For even more exclusive content!

Previous article
List Of People Who Sued And Exposed Tinubu’s Forgery
Next article
Rejected Nominees: We Can’t Be Intimidated, Lagos Assembly Declares

YOU MAY LIKE

TOP STORIES

- Advertisement -

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

The Impertial Observer

READ ALSO  Nasarawa Assembly confirms commissioner nominee, others

Contact us: 247ureports@gmail.com

FOLLOW US

© 247ureports.com

247Ureports Protects its' news articles from plagiarism as an important part of maintaining the integrity of our website.