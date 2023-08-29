List Of People Who Sued And Exposed Tinubu’s Forgery

1999 — Tinubu sued for Forgery by Alhaji Seriki and Dr Balogun

1999 — Gani Fawehinmi sued Tinubu for Forgery and Lying under oath

1999– Bayo Onanuga news magazine exposed EVIDENCE of Tinubu forgery

1999/2002 — Festus Keyamo sued BAT/LHOA for allowing Tinubu get away with certificate Forgery and Perjury

2013 – Dr Dominic Adegbola sued Tinubu for Forgery

2022 – Mike Enahoro Mbah sued BAT for Forgery

2023 – Atiku is on same matter

How can one man with all this criminal baggage and evidence against him NOT be disqualified?

The precedence for Nigeria? Why not just open the PRISON doors and set every offender free?!

#AllEyesOnTheJudiciary