List Of People Who Sued And Exposed Tinubu’s Forgery

1999 — Tinubu sued for Forgery by Alhaji Seriki and Dr Balogun
1999 — Gani Fawehinmi sued Tinubu for Forgery and Lying under oath
1999– Bayo Onanuga news magazine exposed EVIDENCE of Tinubu forgery
1999/2002 — Festus Keyamo sued BAT/LHOA for allowing Tinubu get away with certificate Forgery and Perjury
2013 – Dr Dominic Adegbola sued Tinubu for Forgery
2022 – Mike Enahoro Mbah sued BAT for Forgery
2023 – Atiku is on same matter
How can one man with all this criminal baggage and evidence against him NOT be disqualified?
The precedence for Nigeria? Why not just open the PRISON doors and set every offender free?!
#AllEyesOnTheJudiciary