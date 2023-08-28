Presidential Election Tribunal Sets 16th September As Judgment Date

The presidential election tribunal has set the 16th of September 2023 as judgment date for the petitions filed by the presidential candidates of the Peoples Democratic Party [PDP] and Labor Party in the persons of Alhaji Atiku Abubakar and Mr. Peter Obi respectively.

The petitions were filed against the declaration of Bola Ahmed Tinubu of the All Progressive Congress [APC] as the winner of the February 25th 2023 presidential election by the Chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission [INEC].

There is palpable apprehension in the country following what is expected to be a volatile atmosphere that may result as the judgment is pronounced.

Stay tuned