“I Have Not Issued Statement On My NYSC Status – Barrister Hanatu Musawa

Press Release

STATEMENT FROM BARR. HANNATU MUSA MUSAWA, HON. MINISTER OF ART, CULTURE AND CREATIVE ECONOMY

The attention of Barrister Hannatu Musa Musawa, Hon. Minister of Art, Culture and Creative Economy, has been drawn to a recently circulating piece titled:

MY PERSONAL STATEMENT ON MY NYSC STATUS AS A SERVING MINISTER. The piece is inaccurately associated with her in relation to the current NYSC discussion.

The Hon. Minister clarifies that she has not released any official statement regarding the aforementioned matter and kindly asks the public to be cautious of unverified information.

“I deeply value and appreciate the support, solidarity, and understanding of Nigerians in these times. For clarity, I wish to state that I have not issued any statement on the current issue.”

Suleiman Haruna

Deputy Director, Press

Federal Ministry of Information and National Orientation.