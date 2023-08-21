Our Successes In Healthcare, Education Will Be Magnified- Gov Bala Mohammed Tells UK

Bauchi State Governor, His Excellency, Senator Bala Abdulkadir Mohammed has said his administration will escalate the successes it has recorded in the healthcare delivery, education and community engagement, calling on developmental partners to collaborate by coming up with initiatives in line with his commitment to improving the living conditions of citizens of Bauchi state.

Mohammed was speaking during an interaction session with Richard Montgomery, the British Ambassador to Nigeria, at the Embassy in Abuja, today.

Governor Bala highlighted the importance of partnership between the state government and the Embassy, appreciating the immense contributions of the United Kingdom to Bauchi state and Nigeria as whole.

While divulging his administration’s second phase of intervention on healthcare delivery, education and poverty alleviation through empowerment, Mohammed vowed to intensify efforts to reciprocate the support he derived from the electorate and stakeholders, saying he has since directed the newly appointed commissioners to prioritize inclusion in governance to ensure citizens especially youths and women are carried along.

Responding, Richard Montgomery thanked Mohammed for the visit and commended him for his developmental projects across the state, while promising to do the needful on education and health sector.