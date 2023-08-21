8.4 C
New York
Monday, August 21, 2023
Search
Subscribe

Our Successes In Healthcare, Education Will Be Magnified- Gov Bala Mohammed Tells UK

N/East
Our Successes In Healthcare, Education Will Be Magnified- Gov Bala Mohammed Tells UK
Our Successes In Healthcare, Education Will Be Magnified- Gov Bala Mohammed Tells UK

Published:

Reading time: Less than 1 min.

LATEST NEWS

- Advertisement -

Bauchi State Governor, His Excellency, Senator Bala Abdulkadir Mohammed has said his administration will escalate the successes it has recorded in the healthcare delivery, education and community engagement, calling on developmental partners to collaborate by coming up with initiatives in line with his commitment to improving the living conditions of citizens of Bauchi state.

Mohammed was speaking during an interaction session with Richard Montgomery, the British Ambassador to Nigeria, at the Embassy in Abuja, today.

Governor Bala highlighted the importance of partnership between the state government and the Embassy, appreciating the immense contributions of the United Kingdom to Bauchi state and Nigeria as whole.

READ ALSO  8 LGA, 56 communities seeks urgent intervention to avert impending flood in Bauchi

While divulging his administration’s second phase of intervention on healthcare delivery, education and poverty alleviation through empowerment, Mohammed vowed to intensify efforts to reciprocate the support he  derived from the electorate and stakeholders, saying he has since directed the newly appointed commissioners to prioritize inclusion in governance to ensure citizens especially youths and women are carried along.

Responding, Richard Montgomery thanked Mohammed for the visit and commended him for his developmental projects across the state, while promising to do the needful on education and health sector.

Hey there! Exciting news - we've deactivated our website's comment provider to focus on more interactive channels! Join the conversation on our stories through Facebook, Twitter, and other social media pages, and let's chat, share, and connect in the best way possible!

Join or social media

For even more exclusive content!

Previous article
Burkina Faso police kill 40 Islamic fighters after ambush – Army
Next article
EXPOSED: Lateef Fagbemi Appearance In Abia Tribunal Causes Panic – LP Lawmakers Sense Danger

YOU MAY LIKE

TOP STORIES

- Advertisement -

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

The Impertial Observer

READ ALSO  Gov Bala Mohammed Swears In 24 Commissioners, Assigns Portfolios

Contact us: 247ureports@gmail.com

FOLLOW US

© 247ureports.com

247Ureports Protects its' news articles from plagiarism as an important part of maintaining the integrity of our website.