EXPOSED: Lateef Fagbemi Appearance In Abia Tribunal Causes Panic – LP Lawmakers Sense Danger

By Joshua Chibuzo Andrew, Owerri

There was an uproar at the premises of Abia State Election Tribunal sitting in Umuahia the state capital on Friday, 18th Aug. 2023 when the Attorney-General and Minister of Justice-Designate, Chief Lateef Fagbemi (SAN) showed up in the court.

Although Mr Fagbemi did not announce his appearance, his presence in court and his lawyers was interpreted by some lawyers present as a “needless attempt to intimidate members of the tribunal”, and sent shockwaves among those present.

“After being nominated by the President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, screened, cleared and confirmed by the Senate of the Federal Republic of Nigeria to serve as a Federal Minister, and having been assigned the portfolio of Attorney-General and Minister of Justice of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, one thought that Chief Lateef Fagbemi ought to know that he can no longer show up in court for private cases in which he has interests. one of the lawyers present quipped.

Another lawyer wondered “why Lawyers appointed as ministers by President Bola Tinubu had to quit their former roles to attend Senate screening and focus on the job ahead but Fagbemi chose to cling to a private matter he was handling in court thereby casting doubts already about his impartiality as Minister of Justice. This is obviously a move to intimidate members of the tribunal”.

“We urge members of the panel to remain forthright and neither be swayed nor intimidated by an appointee when they enjoy the full support and protection of the Nigeria Judicial Council, NJC, which is the only Body they are answerable to in the discharge of their duties.

“We call on Mr President, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, to call Mr Lateef Fagbemi to order and not allow him bring opprobrium to his administration that is still trying its best to solve the myriads of problems afflicting the nation”.

A chieftain of the labour party in southeast who simply identified himself as Ikpeama Kingsley, condemned the controversial appearance of the Attorney General and Minister Of Justice at the Abia Tribunal sitting on Friday.

The LP Chieftain, called for proper investigation of the Attorney General.

Hear him, “Fagbemi appearance in the Abia Tribunal have sent wrong signal to opposition parties in the Southeast, more especially, members of the Labour party. He is seriously plotting for removal of Reps and Senate Members of the National Assembly who are members of Labour Party from the South East.”

The LP stalwart told newsmen that the Attorney General’s appearance in Abia Tribunal is not for the good interest of the masses, rather it is an affirmation to the purported news of a conspiracy to sack labour party lawmakers from the southeast using Yoruba judges and lawyers as the script players just to whittle down any effort by the South Easterners from building any other formidable political platform outside the APC.

Investigation by newsmen revealed that 90 percent of Labour Party lawmakers in the Southeast are still in the Tribunal battling with their rivals in the just concluded general election, which their positions are still at stake, pending the decision of the Tribunal.

Meanwhile, in Imo, All 27 lawmakers in the State, including the speaker, Deputy speaker and other principal officers in the state assembly are also in the Tribunal battling for their mandate in Nasarawa State where the Tribunal is currently sitting as a result of insecurity and threats by non state actors.

Investigation further revealed that the labour Party candidates in the last election from Southeast, appear to be the major threats against the Ruling All Progressives (APC).