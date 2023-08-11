Ohaneze demands justice, fairness in President Tinubu’s appointments

Ohaneze Ndigbo Worldwide, the pan Igbo sociocultural group, has demanded justice, fairness and equity in President Bola Tinubu’s appointments.

The group said they were disturbed over the current appointment of ministers in Nigeria by the president, in which South-East had only five ministers while other zones had nine and even 10 ministers.

Chief Emmanuel Iwuanyanwu, the President General, Ohanaeze Ndigbo Worldwide, made the disclosure in a statement issued on Thursday in Enugu.

According to Iwuanyanwu, Ohanaeze Ndigbo feels that it is unfair and unjust as they believe in one united Nigeria which can only be achieved in an atmosphere of fairness, justice and equity.

“We therefore demand justice, fairness and equity for every ethnic group in Nigeria including the Igbo.

“Recall that the states and geopolitical zones were created by the military administrations. All honest Nigerians know that the Igbo did not play much part during this exercise.

“As a result, the South-East was shortchanged with five states while other zones have minimum of six states.

He added that the situation had placed the South East in a very difficult position, politically, economically and socially.

“Our political power has been reduced as we have a few senators and also in the House of Representatives; governors, house of assembly and local governments,” he said.

The president general added that in federal revenue allocation, the region was denied the revenue that came on the basis of states as well as federal board appointments and other resource distributions which they were strategically shortchanged.

“We wish to observe that this situation was not caused by the current administration but we however, appeal to His Excellency, Mr Bola Ahmed Tinubu, to help us remedy the situation and restore justice, equity and fairness in Nigeria.

“We pray the Almighty to bless and prosper our country, Nigeria and give our leaders the wisdom and knowledge to steer the ship of Nigerian nation to peace, happiness and prosperity for all Nigerians irrespective of ethnicity, creed and political persuasion,” he prayed.