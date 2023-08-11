Gunmen kill 20 persons in Plateau – Police

The Police Command in Plateau, says gunmen have killed 20 persons at Baton and Rayogot of Heipang District, Barkin Ladi Local Government of the state.

DSP Alfred Alabo, the Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO) of the command, confirmed the incident in a statement on Thursday in Jos.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) recalls that the Berom Youth Movement (BYM), a socio-cultural group, had said 21 persons were killed and seven injured in the attacks.

According to Alabo, the incident occurred in the wee hours of Thursday.

”At about 5 a.m. today, the command received information from one Rwang Danjuma of Heipang District, that at between 2 a.m. to 2:30a.m., gunmen stormed Baton village where they shot and killed 17 people.

”From there, the hoodlums proceeded to Rayogot village and killed 3 persons.

”As a result, several other people sustained varying degrees of injuries from gunshots

”On receipt of the information, the Divisional Police Officer (DPO) in Barkin Ladi led a combined team of Policemen and personnel of other security agencies to restore normalcy to the communities,” he said.

He explained that the injured persons were currently receiving treatment at an undisclosed hospital.

He advised residents of the state to remain peaceful and law abiding at all times.