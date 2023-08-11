Niger Military Coup : Orji Uzor Kalu Falls Out With FG – Advises Tinubu

By Joshua Chibuzo Andrew, Owerri

Former Governor of Abia State, Senator Orji Uzor Kalu has stated that Nigeria should back out of military intervention in Niger Republic.

He revealed that Niger Republic is at Nigeria’s backyard and as such Nigeria should not join ECOWAS’ plan of military invasion.

Senator Kalu made this known in an interview with newsmen on Thursday night.

According to him, “If the US, France and UK want war in Niger, they can send their own people. Nigeria can support with finance but not with our soldiers.”

“No Nigerian soldier deserves to die in another country because of war. Fighting a war in Niger Republic is not necessary as no one is sure of the sponsors and how it would end. Nigeria, US and France can intervene in Niger by giving them between one year and six months to hand over to a new government. If ECOWAS would cost Nigeria the peace it needs, there is nothing wrong pulling out of ECOWAS. ”

“Nigerian is a sovereign nation and the concerns of its people matters most.”