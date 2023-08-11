Imo Government Warns Against Illegal Acquisition Of Lands – Comments On Relocation Of Nekede Zoo

By Joshua Chibuzo Andrew, Owerri

The Honourable Commissioner for lands, Survey and Physical Planning, Imo state, Hon. Noble Atulegwu has dismissed the allegations that the state government is engaged in grabbing lands belonging to individuals and communities without proper compensation.

Atulegwu who spoke during interactive session with the Guild of Imo Field Journalists, on Monday.

The Commissioner disclosed that every land in Imo state belongs to the state Government and will be used for the overriding interest of the public in accordance with the law.

He observed that the Ministry has been in the news for grabbing land from individuals and communities for it’s selfish interest.

According to him, ” most of the lands under disputes are actually government acquired lands which some members of the community sold to unsuspecting individuals which eventually results to conflict.”

The lands Commissioner, explained that only the Ministry of lands is empowered by law to acquire land and can allocate such to other agencies and no other agencies is permitted to do so which he said is an aberration.

He noted that the Ministry under his watch does not cut corners but follows due process to acquire lands for development by the government.

He disclosed that there is an ongoing plan by the Imo state government to disburse lands to interested individuals.

“The process has commenced as people pay about 100,000 naira to be able to qualify to acquire Land which will be allocated by the government to those who purchased the form.” He said.

The commissioner explained that the state government has allocated land for the relocation of the Nekede Zoo as he disclosed that zoo is not supposed to be sited in a residential area.

He further maintained that the Ministry has increased its revenue generation to the state government. He stated that the Ministry has generated lots of revenue for the general interest of the state.