New National Chair APC, Ganduje Appoints Mohammed Garba As Chief of Staff

The former governor of Kano State and the present National Chairman of the All Progressive Congress (APC), Abdullahi Umar Ganduje has appointed a chief of staff for the office of the national chairman of the APC.

Information available to 247ureports.com confirms that Mohammed Garba was appointed to the position of chief of staff on Monday August 7, 2023. Mohammed Garba assumed duties at office on Monday.

Mohammed Garba was the former Honorable Commissioner of information and Internal affairs under the Ganduje administration.

Mohammed Garba draws from a background as an elite journalist who rose to the leadership ranks within Nigeria Union of Journalist (NUJ). Within the NUJ, he served as the Two-time Chairman, Kano; two-time National Vice President (North-West), two-time National President.

Politically, he served as the former Chief Press Secretary to Deputy Speaker of House of Representatives; the former Chief Press Secretary to Kano state Deputy Governor, (Ganduje); two-time Commissioner for Information and Internal Affairs, Kano State.

Journalists in Kano State who spoke to our correspondent expressed satisfaction over the appointment indicating that Mohammed Garba is qualified for the position.

