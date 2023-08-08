Substandard Breastfeeding causes100,000 infants deaths yearly – ASPHCDA

.. .As Soludo’s Wife advocates for Exclusive breastfeeding/Zero water for infants before 6 months

By Uzo Ugwunze

The Wife of the Governor of Anambra State, Dr. Mrs Nonye Soludo has enjoined mothers to embrace exclusive breastfeeding of infants without giving them water within the first 6 months of childbirth because of its nutritional values ,illnesses and deaths it could prevent.

“Only 24 percent of infants are exclusively breastfed in the first six months of life and Suboptimal breastfeeding practices contributes to roughly 100,000 child deaths annually”, says Anambra health agency.

Her Excellency who is also an advocate for nutrition and healthy living spoke through the Anambra State Commissioner for Health, Dr. Afam Obidike who represented her during the Flag off ceremony of the Second Phase of 2023 World Breastfeeding week celebration at Ojoto, Idemili South Local Government Area.

“I plead with you, from delivery day to 6 months of an infant, mother’s should do exclusive breastfeeding without any water because 90 percent of the breast milk is water. After the the first six months of exclusive breastfeeding you can start introducing water and other kinds of solid foods until after two years you can now stop breastfeeding”.

“Breastfeeding is very important that is why a creche has been provided at the State Secretariat to enable mothers breastfeed their children without interference. I hope that the Idemili South Chairman, Hon Mrs Amaka Obi and her colleagues at other LGA should provide such creches for their workers”.

“We have 10 steps to breastfeeding pasted at every Primary Healthcare Center(PHC). Ensure the mouth of your baby covers both the nipple and the black area around the breast to enable the child engage the pressure pump in the breast. Breastfeed for up to 30minutes per time, when the child wakes up from sleep continue from the last breast you fed from”.

“Also, immunization of infants between 0 to 59months is very important and compulsory that is why His Excellency decided to make all kinds of immunization free in Anambra State including Rotavirus vaccine which used to cost 9000 naira is now free for all residents of Anambra State. Contact this number: 09070101061 and 09063227856 to report any PHC health worker who demands immunization payment from you”, she said.

According to the Executive Secretary/CEO, Anambra State Primary Healthcare Development Agency (ASPHCDA), Pharm. Mrs. Chisom F. Uchem, Only 24percent of infants are exclusively Breastfed in the first 6 months of life and suboptimal breastfeeding practices contribute to roughly 100,000 child deaths annually.

“One of the major challenges of exclusive breastfeeding is that infants are giving water before their six months old. Children who are exclusively breastfed are less likely to fall ill.

This year themed ‘Enabling Breastfeeding Making a Difference for Working Parents’ WHO, UNICEF & Partners for Development (Alive &Thrive) are working to promote the importance of family friendly policies to enable breastfeeding and help parents nurture and bond with their children in early life when it matters most”.

‘To be also aware of the benefits of exclusive breastfeeding for the first day to six months especially early initiation, that is within 1 hour of a child’s birth.

“Breastfeeding reduces the risk of mothers developing Breast and Ovarian cancer and heart disease. It prevents infants from diarrhea and respiratory tract infections and some preventable deaths,” said Mrs Uchem.

Moreover, Pharm Mrs Uchem solicited for paid maternity leave for a minimum of of 18 weeks. Paid paternity leave to encourage shared responsibility of caring for their children on an equal basis saying that these will increase percentage of exclusive breastfeeding indices and reduce malnutrition as well as infant motarlity.

Earlier in her address the host and Idemili South Chairman, Hon, Mrs Amaka Obi profusely thanked Her Excellency, Dr. Mrs Soludo for choosing her LGA as the flag off center for the 21 LGAs.

Mrs Obi resolved to carry the exclusive breastfeeding and free immunization campaign to the grassroots which include engaging women during the August meetings to ensure that in the near future not only will over 90percent of breastfeeding mothers without the interference of the mothers in law embrace exclusive breastfeeding for the first six months without water there would be reduced infant motality rate in Idemili South LGA.

The Idemili South LGA Secretary, Mr Evaristus Omega Ofido, Director Public Health State Min of Health, Dr. Afam Anaeme urged men to support and encourage their wives to engage in exclusive breastfeeding by counseling them and providing balanced diet for their wives so that the breast milk would easily flow and nourish the child.

Highlight of the flag off include presentation of gifts to about four healthy looking babies whose parents did exclusive breastfeeding for the first six months, distribution of some sanitary/health packs to pregnant women and nursing mothers.