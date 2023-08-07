In Anambra, Group Builds Hospital to Rural Residents, Govt Supports with Health Personnel, Facilities

By Izunna Okafor, Awka

A wave of jubilation swept through Enugu-Otu Aguleri as the long-awaited Enugu-Otu Aguleri Comprehensive Health Centre was finally unveiled to the public. This milestone achievement was the result of the unwavering determination and collective efforts of the Enugu-Otu Progressive Forum (EPF), a 21-member group comprising representatives from each of the seven villages in Enugu-Otu.

The journey to establish this vital healthcare facility began in 2019 when the EPF embarked on a bold initiative to build a comprehensive health centre for their community. Undeterred by challenges, the group relied on crowdfunding, showcasing the power of unity and community spirit in driving positive change.

Completing the construction in 2020 was a remarkable feat, but the hospital’s full potential remained untapped due to the lack of medical personnel and equipment. However, fate smiled upon Enugu-Otu Aguleri when Governor Prof. Charles Chukwuma Soludo, CFR, stepped in to lend a helping hand. Through the governor’s unwavering support, the hospital received the necessary medical personnel and state-of-the-art equipment, marking a turning point for the community’s healthcare landscape.

On a momentous Sunday morning, August 6, 2023, the Enugu-Otu Aguleri Comprehensive Health Centre was officially commissioned and dedicated to the service of the community. The event was graced by the esteemed Dr. Afam Obidike, the Anambra State Commissioner for Health, who performed the ceremonial inauguration on behalf of the State Government. The air was filled with hope and anticipation, as this newly established health centre promised to be a beacon of improved healthcare and well-being for the residents.

Speaking at the event, Engr. Julius Chukwuemeka, the Chairman of the Building Committee and National Secretary of the EPF, could hardly contain his gratitude towards all who dedicated their time, resources, and efforts to make the project building journey a resounding success. He also specially hailed Governor Soludo for his unwavering commitment to transforming the health sector of the State; while also appreciating the state Commissioner for Health for being a worthy instrument in the hand of the government.

Engr. Chukwuemeka, who is also the Anambra State Commissioner for Power and Water Resources, echoed Mahatma Gandhi’s words, “The best way to find yourself is to lose yourself in the service of others,” expressing his joy in contributing to the well-being of the community.

Earlier speaking, Hon. Pius Machi, the National Coordinator of the EPF and Senior Special Assistant on Media to Governor Soludo, shared poignant stories of the hardships faced by the community, especially pregnant women, in accessing quality healthcare before the health centre’s establishment. He extended his deepest gratitude to all those who played a part in turning this dream into a tangible reality, emphasizing the power of collective action and community involvement.

The Enugu-Otu Aguleri Comprehensive Health Centre boasts state-of-the-art facilities, including a well-equipped laboratory, dedicated pediatric, female, and male wards, a fully functional theatre, an isolation ward, administrative offices, residential quarters for healthcare workers, water facilities, and a solar inverter to power the blood bank. This comprehensive infrastructure is set to address the community’s pressing healthcare needs, saving lives and improving health outcomes.

On his own part while commissioning the project, the State Commissioner for Health, Dr. Obidike, commended the Group and the donors, while noting that the hospital and such initiative will contribute in many ways in helping the State Government under Governor Chukwuma Soludo achieve its vision of revolutionalizing the health sector and healthcare services in the State, towards making Anambra a liveable and prosperous homeland.

This success story is a testament to the transformative potential of community-driven initiatives. The Enugu-Otu Progressive Forum’s determination to bring positive change to their community and the unwavering support of Governor Prof. Charles Chukwuma Soludo showcase the immense impact that collective efforts can have on building a sustainable and prosperous future for all.

As the Enugu-Otu Aguleri Comprehensive Health Centre opens its doors, it symbolizes hope, resilience, and a brighter tomorrow for the people of Enugu-Otu Aguleri.