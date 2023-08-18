Ministerial Portfolios: Don’t disappoint Nigerians, Dokubo-Asari tells Wike, Keyamo, others

…says they should work with national interest

A human rights activist and leader of the Niger Delta People’s Volunteer Force (NDPVF), Alhaji Mujahid Dokubo-Asari on Friday congratulated the newly appointed Ministers,

pleading with Nigerians to be patient with President Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

While advising them to consider national interest above other interests, he expressed optimism that they would do well because of their previous track records.

Among the Ministers particularly congratulated by him were former Governor of Rivers State, Chief Nysom Wike (Federal Capital Territory); former Governor of Ebonyi State, Dave Umahi (Works);

Festus Keyamo (Aviation and Aerospace Development); Heineken Lokpobiri (State, Petroleum Resources) and Nkiruka Onyejeocha )State, Labour and Employment).

Dokubo-Asari, a

frontline Niger Delta freedom fighter,

in a statement in Abuja pleaded with Nigerians to be patient with the Federal Government, as the President and his team are making efforts to navigate the national economy on a progressive and developmental path.

He said, “I am pleased with the ministers and the portfolios. As men and women that have worked in their previous political offices, they should consider national interest and help President Bola Tinubu to succeed in his determined effort to reposition Nigeria.

“I call on Nigerians to be patient with the current Federal Government, as the President and his team are making efforts to navigate the national economy on a progressive and developmental path.”

ENDS***